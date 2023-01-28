 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New exhibition delves into India's first Oscar winner's creations and creativity

Udita Jhunjhunwala
Jan 28, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST

Illustrator and costume designer Bhanu Athiya got an Oscar in 1983 for her work in Richard Attenborough's Gandhi.

Bhanu Athaiya got the Oscar in 1983. Her costume designing career spanned six decades including seminal work in movies such as ‘Pyaasa’, ‘Guide’, 'Brahmachari' (above, right), ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’, ‘Chandni’ and ‘Lagaan’.

Bhanumati Annasaheb Rajopadhye, born April 28, 1929, in Kolhapur, was best known as illustrator and costume designer Bhanu Athaiya. The two-time National Film Award winner became the first Indian to win an Oscar. This was for her costume design on Richard Attenborough’s ‘Gandhi’ (1982).

Athaiya began her career as a magazine illustrator in Bombay before shifting her talents to fashion design. She made her Hindi film debut with ‘C.I.D’ in 1956. Her costume designing career spanned six decades including seminal work in movies such as ‘Pyaasa’, ‘Guide’, ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’, ‘Chandni’ and ‘Lagaan’. Her last film was in 2015, 'Nagrik', and five years before she passed away at the age of 91.

Three years after her death, her daughter Radhika Gupta and a team of auction house Prinseps, who are the custodians of Athaiya’s work, has catalogued and documented her legacy to put together an exhibition that aims to explore and contextualise Athaiya’s career and creativity.

For four days, from January 28 to 31, 2023, Bikaner House in New Delhi will host The Prinseps Exhibition: Legacy of Bhanu Athaiya. More than 50 exhibits, including personal heirloom textile pieces, oil and water paintings, sketches and film costumes (‘Lagaan’ and ‘Gandhi’, among others) will be on public view.