New Delhi World Book Fair 2023: YUVA corner, deals and book signing events

Seventy-five young writers will present new works at the 31st Delhi World Book Fair, from February 25 to March 5, 2023, at Pragati Maidan. The writers, chosen for mentorship and a grant of Rs 50,000 a month under the ‘YUVA-Prime Minister’s Scheme for Mentoring Writers Young Authors’, will interact with visitors "in the specially designed YUVA corner", according to fair organizer National Book Trust.

The fair, now in its 50th year, will of course have stalls by prominent international and national publishers as usual. Additionally, there will also be a children's pavilion, authors' corner, cultural programmes and "rights table", a business-to-business initiative on February 27-28, for publishers to discuss deals for translations, etc.

Book signing and deals

Readers can see some of their faourite authors for book signing, and conversations. For example, William Dalrymple is expected at the Bloomsbury Publishing stall in hall 5 of Pragati Maidan on Sunday afternoon (February 26).

Most books are discounted at the fair, but expect bigger discounts on the last three days. Pan Macmillan, for example, is planning to offer 30-50 percent off on some recent titles from March 3-5. Children's books authors will have a separate dedicated pavilion at the fair. Additionally, the pavilion will continue activities and interactions to encourage good reading habits from previous editions. The first Delhi World Book Fair was held from March 18 to April 4, 1972, with 200 participants. Over the years, the fair has continued to draw in visitors even as the publishing industry and bookstores have struggled to stay afloat. To be sure, visitors to the fair come for the book deals and events. Some even come because it feels like an educational - and therefore worthwhile - way to spend their time. But the most ardent book lovers come to discover new favourite writers and books, and to be surrounded by volumes as far as the eye can see.

Maya Shekhar