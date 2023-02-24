 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New Delhi World Book Fair 2023: YUVA corner, deals and book signing events

Maya Shekhar
Feb 24, 2023 / 05:16 PM IST

The Delhi book fair is at Pragati Maidan from February 25 to March 5, 2023.

File photo from the Delhi Book Fair at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo: HRD ministry via Wikimedia Commons)

Seventy-five young writers will present new works at the 31st Delhi World Book Fair, from February 25 to March 5, 2023, at Pragati Maidan. The writers, chosen for mentorship and a grant of Rs 50,000 a month under the ‘YUVA-Prime Minister’s Scheme for Mentoring Writers Young Authors’, will interact with visitors "in the specially designed YUVA corner", according to fair organizer National Book Trust.

The fair, now in its 50th year, will of course have stalls by prominent international and national publishers as usual. Additionally, there will also be a children's pavilion, authors' corner, cultural programmes and "rights table", a business-to-business initiative on February 27-28, for publishers to discuss deals for translations, etc.

Book signing and deals

Readers can see some of their faourite authors for book signing, and conversations. For example, William Dalrymple is expected at the Bloomsbury Publishing stall in hall 5 of Pragati Maidan on Sunday afternoon (February 26).