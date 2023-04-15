 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Netflix show Beef and road rage in a close-up

Shinie Antony
Apr 15, 2023 / 11:09 AM IST

India registered over 4.5 lakh cases of road rage and rash driving, with a study identifying Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh as the red-hot road rage states.

A recent study found that while 19-year-old boys are most prone to exhibiting road rage, 34 percent of those who experience road rage are women between the ages of 18 and 34. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

There is blood on the streets! Blame it on new-age therapy or the mob mentality of social media, but venting is in fashion. Honking, overtaking, reversing, crashing, parking… so many ways to express emotions outdoors.

At a time when more men drove than women and female drivers were the butt of sexist jokes, road rage was presumed to be male; just boys being boys, at the mercy of testosterone. Till a recent study, while putting 19-year-old boys as those most prone to exhibiting road rage, said 34 percent of those who experience road rage are women between the ages of 18 and 34. Beef, the latest miniseries on Netflix, pitches Amy Lau (Ali Wong) against Danny Cho (Steven Yeun) as they escalate hostilities started behind steering wheels. Since they both drive and have stress-related issues, they are together in this journey of fury. The road rage that consumes them crosses all barriers of age, gender, money and class.

Recently (January 2023) the visual of a man being dragged on the bonnet of a car in Delhi went viral. What is really the trigger for throwing temper tantrums while travelling? Unresolved issues from childhood, suppression of feelings, fight with spouse, privilege and a sense of entitlement, perceived slights while driving…