NCPA's Bruce Guthrie: ‘Connections India is to make theatre accessible to young performers’

Deepali Singh
Jan 20, 2023 / 01:58 PM IST

The four-day youth festival currently going on at NCPA has school children performing plays written by notable playwrights from the UK.

NCPA theatre and films head Bruce Guthrie.

After months of preparation and lots of rehearsals and learnings on the way, students from some of Mumbai’s schools and NGOs are putting up eight stage productions at the National Centre of the Performing Arts (NCPA). Written by prominent playwrights from the UK, these plays are part of "Connections India", a youth festival which has been made possible in association with the National Theatre in London. Spread over four days, the first edition of the festival will continue till January 22 and has been helmed by Anahita Uberoi, creative learning director for theatre and Shernaz Patel, creative learning producer for theatre at the NCPA along with Bruce Guthrie, head of theatre and films. The latter tells us how the initiative panned out and why it is important for young minds to engage with theatre. Edited excerpts from an interview:

School children rehearsing for a play at NCPA.

This was supposed to happen three years earlier…

There was a version of it that was going to happen. We were just a week away from performing four plays when theatres got shut because of the pandemic. We started from scratch this time. The plays then were different and so was the model. I think this model is much better because the directors have gone to the schools and there’s an element of teacher training as well. These are better-realised plays.

How’s the experience been of helming 'Connections India'? Why do you think it is important for young minds to be exposed to theatre?

It’s been wonderful to see the children go through the journey. Particularly after the pandemic, they have been struggling with connecting with each other. It’s interesting to watch them just being present in the room with each other and not being distracted by phones or tabular devices. When they perform in front of an audience, there is a point in that exchange with the audience where something shifts within them and never goes away, which is really incredible.