 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

Nautanki music review: Hasan Raheem’s album is not the dramatic debut we wanted

Nidhi Gupta
Jan 21, 2023 / 01:09 PM IST

The Pakistani pop-R&B star is a genius, but this isn’t the work that proves it

Hasan Raheem broke through three years ago with “Aisay Kaisay”. 'Nautanki' is his first full-length album. (Photo via Twitter/HasanRaheem)

“Baby sit next to me,” sings Hasan Raheem invitingly on the first song of his first full-length album Nautanki. Produced by frequent collaborator Abdullah Kasumbi, the song opens with gentle drum-machine beats, before Raheem begins to vocalise his persuasion, equal parts flattery and tease. This verse, which he raps, ends with “I got the melodies, jo tasty kaleji si.”

Music Twitter has had a field day ever since “Kaleji”, along with the other eight songs on Nautanki, arrived on music streaming platforms three weeks ago. “The audacity” of naming songs “Kaleji” and “Peanut Butter” has not gone down well with his fans. And don’t even get them started on the lyrics. On the song “Dil Fareb”, Raheem goes: “My shakar wait I mean my sugar, I love the way love the way you want me, My sugar we gotta lot to cover, Let me discover these feelings, Jo kiye ignite tunay hain.” This triggered an ingenious reaction from one user: “Ghalib walked so Hasan Raheem could run tbh”.

It has all felt particularly galling because, when Raheem broke through three years ago with “Aisay Kaisay”—the very DIY track and music video Raheem (with Adnan Abbas and Kasumbi) uploaded to YouTube as an independent artist—he was noticed for being something of a wordsmith.

Here was a young guy pairing lovely Urdu verse with contemporary R&B arrangements. Clean-shaven, shuffling in his pink hoodie and chequered Vans, he gave off a distinct Justin Bieber vibe. But it worked. The speed with which he amassed a following within Pakistan and beyond its borders suggested that a new pop star was born.

(Photo via Twitter/HasanRaheem)