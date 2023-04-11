 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
National Pet Day 2023: Why dog haters must read Sudha Murty's Gopi Diaries

Maya Shekhar
Apr 11, 2023 / 07:06 PM IST

The Gopi Diaries by Sudha Murty is a trilogy of illustrated children's books published between 2021 and 2023. Based on real life, the books make for interesting reading for grown-ups too.

Infosys cofounder NR Narayana Murthy remembers being bitten by a dog when he was a young boy - a misadventure that led to further pain in the form of 14 injections to the stomach. The result: Murthy didn't immediately warm to the family pet Gopi, a golden retriever, when he came to the family in 2018. Sudha Murty captures this in her semi-autobiographical children's book series The Gopi Diaries.

A prolific writer in English and Kannada, Murty captures Gopi's shenanigans over the three books in the series - from the time he was born to when he has kids of his own, and wins a medal for his heroics (spoiler alert: he chases a phone snatcher who then tries to turn quickly, and in his panic, falls off his two-wheeler).

Illustration by Sandhya Prabhat for The Gopi Diaries: Finding Love by Sudha Murty, published by HarperCollins Children's Books.

While geared towards children, the books make for an interesting read for grown-ups too. For one thing, written during the pandemic, the books serve as a time capsule. Sample this: A puppy Gopi wonders why everyone is worried about him picking up "Coronabatrus" off the streets - a throwback to a time when the fear of surface transmission was still high.