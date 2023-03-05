 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
My Family and Other Globalizers | Women's Day: Create a pause for thought for your children

Pallavi Aiyar
Mar 05, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST

It's not boys' fault that they are born male, but it's important to make them self-aware of their privilege which comes with certain responsibilities for creating change. Start the education early on.

Representational image. (Getty Images)

Note to readers: My Family and Other Globalizers is a weekly parenting column on bringing up global citizens.

Why is there a Women’s Day? What about a Men’s Day? Why do women need special treatment if we are all the same?

My boys, aged 11 and 14, often ask me these, and similar, questions with genuine bewilderment. It’s understandable. Their experience of life so far, has been gender-blind. The girls in their school equal the boys in numbers, academic merit, and personal autonomy. The boys live in a city, Madrid, where women occupy public space with loose-limbed confidence, gossiping over gin and tonics after work in al fresco cafés. Their mother travels the world, and their father makes them breakfast.

But while in some ways it is a thing of wonder that my children inhabit the world in this cocoon of privilege, I am aware that naiveté can be harmful. That ignorance is not innocent. As parents we tread a fine line between protecting innocence and perpetuating ignorance. Not only is feminism’s work far from being done in the developed parts of the world, but in the country that forms half the boy’s familial inheritance — India — girls are still killed in the womb and outside of it, for the crime of being girls.