    My Family and Other Globalizers | Enjoy being bad at new things, and more tips for 40 somethings

    Things to do in middle age, once the insecurities and overwrought emotions of youth have been navigated, and worries about universities and jobs are mostly in the rearview.

    Pallavi Aiyar
    February 12, 2023 / 12:52 PM IST
    Acquiring a new skill in middle-age is hard, and it probably means that the level of proficiency reached will be modest. But that neednt make the process any less joyful. (Representational image: Arif Maulana via Unsplash)

    Note to readers: My Family and Other Globalizers is a weekly parenting column on bringing up global citizens.

    I’m in my mid-40s, not quite old, but well past new. A good age. The insecurities and overwrought emotions of youth have been navigated. I have become fond of the way I look: hooked nose, skinny legs and all. I have accepted that my children will be who they are, not who I want them to be. I have realized that eight hours of unmedicated sleep is the holy grail.

    My Family and Other Globalizers logoForty seven: it’s a number with some weight to it. And colour too. It puts me in mind of a plummy burgundy being swilled around in a large goblet. It’s a number that affords me the indulgence of a soapbox, at least for one column. And so, in no particular order, here are some of the things I suggest we all do:

    Enjoy being bad at new things: