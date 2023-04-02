 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

My Family and Other Globalizers | Pregnant in Beijing, during the 2008 Olympics

Pallavi Aiyar
Apr 02, 2023 / 03:56 PM IST

On baby names and Rafael Nadal, endless suggestions on what to eat during pregnancy, and arriving at an answer to what unites us on earth - irrespective of nationality.

As with most things in China, the more pressing concerns with pregnancy had to do with food. From the maid at home to the sales assistant at a furniture store, my swelling belly elicited almost instant gastronomic advice. (Image: Shvets Production via Pexels)

Note to readers: My Family and Other Globalizers is a weekly parenting column on bringing up global citizens

My first born, Ishaan, was a Beijing-baby. I was eight months pregnant with him during the 2008 Olympic Games that were held in the Chinese capital. It was while watching a match between tennis superstars Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer that my spouse and I came up with Ishaan’s Spanish middle name, something we’d been casting about for without agreement: Rafael.

Read more here

By this time, I had already been living in China for six years. Yet, it hadn’t been enough to prepare me for the experience of being a pregnant expat in China; caught squarely between oriental lore and western fetishes.