My Family and other Globalizers | How to show young children you understand them

Note to readers: My Family and Other Globalizers is a weekly parenting column on bringing up global citizens.

The terrible twos are unfortunately not limited to the twos but can keep going through the threes and fours. For parents who have been there, taming a wild tiger can feel like the preferable option to attempting to tame a toddler. Much parenting advice suggests “picking one’s battles”. Manuals on the subject counsel limiting the use of ‘no’ to a child, to the minimum. “No” only to situations in which they are endangering themselves, and “yes” to all other non-critical desires.

Having imbibed these exhortations when our own firstborn was a toddler, our family had fallen under Ishaan’s toothbrush reign of terror. Let me explain: one evening as I was brushing my teeth, Ishaan, who must have been about two and half at the time, had pointed to my toothbrush and stated “want”, in his signature unvarnished manner. I’d smiled indulgently, and gently explained that he couldn’t have my toothbrush and handed him his own instead. He’d immediately thrown his aside with a scream that suggested I’d handed him a piece of burning coal.

And, dear reader, the screaming did not stop. With toothpaste foam pouring out of my mouth I’d tried to reason with him; to explain the mechanics of oral cavity bacteria and the nefarious effects of their transfer. It was of no use.

“Pick your battles,” I’d suddenly remembered and with a sigh, in equal parts of relief and defeat, I’d washed out my brush and handed it to my son. He’d immediately begun to chew on it happily; the stream of tears running down his cheeks magically drying up. But over the next several weeks it became impossible for my spouse or I to brush our teeth in view of Ishaan. The instant he saw us trying to practice any kind of dental hygiene, he would demand our brushes. Tooth brushing became a highly charged clandestine activity. We took to buying decoy toothbrushes. We hid our “real” ones and only put the dummies out on display, in hope that we could fob off fakes on the boy. Sometimes it worked. At other times there were more tantrums. In desperation, I turned to the hallowed Harvey Karp, a world-renowned expert on early childhood problems. An order on Amazon and few days' wait later, a book arrived in the post: The Happiest Toddler on the Block: How to Eliminate Tantrums and Raise a Patient, Respectful, and Cooperative One to Four-Year-Old. I read Karp’s book cover-to-cover in one sitting, filled with manic hope that an end to tantrums was nigh. His toddler theory, in essence, is that young children are cavemen. Like their Neanderthal ancestors, toddlers are stubborn, opinionated, and lacking in complex vocabulary. They bite, spit and grunt. They react physically when angry. They are sloppy eaters, hate to wait in line, and are negative, distractible, and impatient. An epiphany dawned. Ishaan was not a difficult child, he was just an Australopithecus. According to Karp, toddlers actually find it upsetting when their demands, which to them feel like visceral needs, are met with calm and logic. They feel, he theorised, as though their feelings are not getting across. What is required, therefore, is for the adult to mirror the little caveman’s desire in tone and content, so that the child understands, that he is being understood, a process that helps defuse tantrums in the offing. What Karp advises is for parents to get down on their knees and loudly repeat the crux of what the tantruming child is trying to communicate, back at them. So, for example, were Ishaan to begin screaming because he wanted my toothbrush, I needed to bring my face close to his and with exaggerated accompanying hand movements shout back: “You want? You want this? Ishaan wants mama’s toothbrush? You want it now?” At this point, according to Karp’s methodology, Ishaan would magically stop crying, which would be the precise moment to finally introduce firm logic in the way of a “I know you want it, but this is not yours. Here, take another toothbrush instead.” I spent the next several months constantly shouting, “YOU WANT SNACK/RAT POSION/GARBAGE/SHAMPOO,” etc., back at Ishaan, sometimes in public. Neighbours began avoiding me because I was obviously a lunatic. But I didn’t care, because it worked. Every time I tried “toddler-ese,” as Karp called this staccato, overwrought form of communicating, Ishaan would startle into silence at the sight of his crazy cavewoman mom, rotating her arms around like windmills, while screaming “THIS IS MINE. THIS IS ISHAAN’S. NO GIVE YOU, MAMA.” Karp’s techniques proved to be useful coping mechanisms, although they did not “solve” the problem. Ishaan continued to have meltdowns and although toddler-ese often helped nip one in the bud, there were other times when nothing worked. Except time. With children, it almost always came down to time. Regardless of whether the issue was potty training, or sleep, or a tendency towards tantrums, eventually, with time, the most extreme aspects of these problems, waned. The adage, “this too shall pass,” is a staple of parenting community web sites. And with good reason. Unfortunately, the ‘passing’ often takes inordinately long. In years to come I would sometimes joke with Ishaan how at least two mountains had formed somewhere in the world in the time it took him to finish up his dinner and put away his dishes.

Pallavi Aiyar is an award-winning independent journalist who has reported from, and parented in, China, Europe, Indonesia and Japan. She is the author of 'Babies and Bylines: Parenting on the move'.