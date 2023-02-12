 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
My Family and other Globalizers | How to show young children you understand them

Pallavi Aiyar
Feb 12, 2023 / 08:51 AM IST

Early childhood problems expert Harvey Karp wrote that toddlers find it upsetting when their demands, which to them feel like visceral needs, are met with calm and logic - as though their feelings are not getting across.

Note to readers: My Family and Other Globalizers is a weekly parenting column on bringing up global citizens.

The terrible twos are unfortunately not limited to the twos but can keep going through the threes and fours. For parents who have been there, taming a wild tiger can feel like the preferable option to attempting to tame a toddler. Much parenting advice suggests “picking one’s battles”.  Manuals on the subject counsel limiting the use of ‘no’ to a child, to the minimum. “No” only to situations in which they are endangering themselves, and “yes” to all other non-critical desires.

Having imbibed these exhortations when our own firstborn was a toddler, our family had fallen under Ishaan’s toothbrush reign of terror. Let me explain: one evening as I was brushing my teeth, Ishaan, who must have been about two and half at the time, had pointed to my toothbrush and stated “want”, in his signature unvarnished manner. I’d smiled indulgently, and gently explained that he couldn’t have my toothbrush and handed him his own instead. He’d immediately thrown his aside with a scream that suggested I’d handed him a piece of burning coal.

And, dear reader, the screaming did not stop. With toothpaste foam pouring out of my mouth I’d tried to reason with him; to explain the mechanics of oral cavity bacteria and the nefarious effects of their transfer. It was of no use.