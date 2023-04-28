 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Musician Anirudh Varma: Indian Classical should reach audiences to the extent that film music has

Chanpreet Khurana
Apr 28, 2023 / 05:40 PM IST

"The idea was to explore traditional compositions from a contemporary perspective, at the same time not moving away from the ‘Raga’ and its emotional quality."

Anirudh Varma during a live show to promote the Collective's second album Homecoming. (Screengrab/YouTube/AnirudhVarmaOfficial)

Drums, guitars, keyboard, flute, violins, saxophone, tabla, sarod, sarangi, sitar and Indian Classical vocals are some mainstays of performances by The Anirudh Varma Collective - an ensemble of 150 musicians from India, US and Canada. The Collective's songs typically are explorations of an Indian Classical bandish or raga, Western instruments and influences blended in.

Indian musicians often talk about making Indian Classical accessible to younger audiences. Anirudh Varma, who initially started The Anirudh Varma Collective as academic pursuit in 2016, takes it a step further: Varma wants the Collective's music to become a point of entry for listeners to become interested in Indian Classical. Varma hopes it can also become a vehicle through which Indian Classical "reaches audiences to the extent that film music has".

In an email interview ahead of the Collective's virtual show for HCL Soundscapes, organized by HCL Concerts on April 28, Varma spoke about the Collective's creative process, albums and the upcoming concert. Edited excerpts:

You make Indian Classical music with Western influences and instruments blended in – tell us a bit about your process. What comes first – the bandish, the set of musicians, the composition?