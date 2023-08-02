Mumbai to host India’s first beauty and lifestyle festival ‘Nykaaland’ in November

Nykaaland beauty and lifestyle festival (Image: Instagram/ Nykaa)

Omnichannel consumer tech company Nykaa has collaborated with Book My Show to give India its first beauty and lifestyle festival Nykaaland. The two-day event will be held in Mumbai on November 5 and 6 at the Royal Western India Turf Club in Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

The inaugural beauty and lifestyle festival will see the participation of leading makeup brands, makeup artists, entrepreneurs, dermatologists, beauty experts, and content creators.

Owen Roncon, Chief of Business – Live Events, BookMyShow said, “Nykaaland will serve as a platform to celebrate diversity, inspire creativity, and redefine the way India indulges in the world of beauty. The debut edition of the festival will bring together a highly desirable, curated ensemble of unique events and experiences, giving millions of consumers, access to local and international beauty and fashion brands as also artists, leaving an indelible mark on the beauty landscape.”

Nykaaland will see the participation of international luxury brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, Murad, Huda Beauty, MAC, Benefit Cosmetics, Pat McGrath, and Clinique, and also domestic and drug store brands such as Lakmé, Dove, Maybelline, L'Oréal Paris, L'Oréal Professionnel, Sol De Janeiro, and Anomaly, among others.

Commenting on the upcoming event, Nykaa Beauty Executive Director Anchit Nayar said: “Through our decade-long journey in India's beauty and lifestyle industry, Nykaa has been at the forefront of transforming the landscape, introducing consumers to innovative beauty concepts and renowned global brands. Nykaaland embodies our vision to explore the highest realms of experiential lifestyle retail- bringing together consumers, creators, and communities to celebrate extraordinary brands and experiences.

