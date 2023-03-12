 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mumbai restaurant: Art deco meets the colours and flavours of India at Bombay Brasserie

Deepali Singh
Mar 12, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST

Explore regional Indian dishes amid Art Deco-inspired interiors at this recently-opened SoBo eatery at Dhanraj Mahal in Colaba.

Bombay Brasserie interiors, Colaba, Mumbai.

There’s a canopy of colourful kites dangling a few feet above our heads, a lighting feature that immediately brings to mind images of the vibrant harvest season in the country. In one corner, a textile wall showcases the craft of diverse Indian handwoven fabrics. Yet another corner pays a tribute to the famous dabbawalas of Mumbai — ancient tin tiffins that the hardworking men are associated with. In more ways than one, the recently-opened Bombay Brasserie at Dhanraj Mahal in Colaba provides a peek into the colours and flavours of India.

Bombay Brasserie, Colaba, Mumbai.

Take the building it is housed in, for instance. The imposing and aesthetically-pleasing red structure known as Dhanraj Mahal embodies the Art Deco style which emerged in Paris during the 1900s. Says Shikha Nath, culinary director at Bombay Brasserie, “This edifice boasts a captivating past. Originally erected in the 1930s, it served as the opulent palace of the Raja Dhanrajgir of Hyderabad and was, at the time, the most massive and expensive structure in Mumbai.”

Bombay Brasserie, Colaba.