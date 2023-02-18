 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mumbai gets Shy, another insta-worthy all-day café and bar

Debarati S. Sen
Feb 18, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST

Vintage, colonial décor, instagrammable interiors, global-contemporary cuisine, in a 4,500 sq. ft area — that’s Mumbai’s newest all-day café and bar in Chembur.

Instagrammable interiors of Shy, Mumbai.

As one walks in through the large double-door that has the name plaque Shy discreetly placed on the top, one can’t help but notice the warmth and the earthiness that envelops you as soon as you enter. The interior spells comfort and has a Zen aura, with jute, cane, pastels, earth-toned plateware, leafy murals, comfortable sofas, charming cushions, velvety rugs, lots of plants and cane jhoolas that set up the organic, timeless ambience created by interior designer Tejal Mathur.

The space is divided into three sections that flow into each other — the old room, the library room and the wood-fired pizza room. The aesthetic is as the name suggests, shy, flirty, graceful and yet sophisticated, and is accentuated with plants of all kinds, seductive chandeliers, accent lights and lampshades. There is a bar on the right that runs the entire length and has white marble table, well-lit walls with vintage patinated mirrors.

The interiors at Shy, Mumbai.

In collaboration with owner Ayush Kapur (director of MovieTime Cinemas Pvt. Ltd), hospitality veterans Aditya Wanwari, Nikita Harisinghani, Dhaval Udeshi, and Pawan Shahri, opened Shy at the Cubic Mall in Chembur, Mumbai. Apart from the décor, curated global menu, and ingredient-focused beverages deserve a mention.