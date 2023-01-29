 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MIT's "On the Plane" role-playing game: What it is, its uses and how it works

Nivash Jeevanandam
Jan 29, 2023 / 05:10 PM IST

"On the Plane" was created with the Unity game engine and the XR Interaction Toolkit, as well as Harrell's Chimeria platform for constructing interactive narratives with social categorization.

On the Plane role-playing game powered by AI. (Image: Screen shot from "On the Plane: A Roleplaying Game for Simulating Ingroup-Outgroup Biases in Virtual Reality" research paper)

Have you ever heard the expression, "Walk a mile in someone else's shoes?"

Recognizing our fallibilities and prejudices is essential to fostering mutual understanding among groups, yet seeing the world through someone else's eyes is difficult.

We can combat bigotry like racism and xenophobia and work toward a more empathetic worldview if we force ourselves to reevaluate our assumptions.

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have taken a small virtual step to enable this through a role-playing game: "On the Plane".