Mind of the unruly airline passenger

Travel has always befuddled some desi brains. Historically speaking, they began by missing appointments because their bullock carts were too slow – they carry generational pain from missing happy occasions like weddings, especially their own. Then they began to play house-house on railway berths, having spent the previous night on the platform because a granduncle had once missed his train. And now just when they began to feel at home in planes, for some inexplicable reason they are being booed globally.

A brief look at their PTSD: They reach the airport panting and then try to jump the queue – the take-off, they tell others, is right now. What do the airline mean extra baggage? They have packed for a flood, how dare the airline staff fat-shame their bags? One never knows what one might need in a strange land, even if one is there only for a day! At all times they maintain an anxious expression. It is mandatory to look to the right and dart to the left, and vice versa.

Once they board the plane, they take great pleasure in creating a queue behind them as they look at the ticket and then at each seat number in slow motion, like they have just regained sight. They then fall at the airhostess’ feet to put them next to their friend or child who is in the row just in front or behind. They can’t be separated from loved ones even for the space of an hour!

Stowing their bag directly above their seat is mandatory as anywhere else the bag could be stolen. Occasionally they jump up to check if said bag is still there, like it is a sleeping baby in a crib. The airhostess starts to demonstrate safety stuff by then and they watch them unblinkingly as if they are reciting the Kamasutra.

Having ticked neither aisle nor window while booking tickets, they are always surprised to be jammed between two burly men.

The men, especially if seated next to a female, will occupy their seats like newly crowned kings. The armrest to their left and to the right lie in their kingdoms. If their co-passengers have managed to survive up until then with both arms, they will passionately wish they hadn’t - now they must place their arms in lap and sit hunched during the entire flight.

On a plane, everyone seems to have an Oompa Loompa bladder, jumping up multiple times to visit the loo, and co-passengers have to contort their limbs painfully. Or get up and stand in the aisle and find themselves at the nasty end of the air hostess’s trolley, bearing down on them like a battle tank. Finally, the pilot says the plane is about to land. This is our unruly passenger's cue to unbuckle and inform random uninterested people about their arrival by text. Everyone is barking into their phones, ‘Gaadi aage se lao.’ Just as the flight wheels hit the runway, they surge up like one person as if the national anthem has just started playing. They frantically open the overhead bins, so that unidentifiable objects begin to fly out and hit passengers on their head. As they stand in the aisle, mildly concussed and intimately spooning those in front and those behind, they do not want to waste a minute. They want to jump out of the flight while it’s still moving.

Shinie Antony is a writer and editor based in Bangalore. Her books include The Girl Who Couldn't Love, Barefoot and Pregnant, Planet Polygamous, and the anthologies Why We Don’t Talk, An Unsuitable Woman, Boo. Winner of the Commonwealth Short Story Asia Prize for her story A Dog’s Death in 2003, she is the co-founder of the Bangalore Literature Festival and director of the Bengaluru Poetry Festival.

