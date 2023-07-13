Milan Kundera and the absurdist in us

Milan Kundera was known for his utter distrust in translators. His novel Žert (The Joke) has been translated many times into the same languages at his behest. (Photo via Wikimedia Commons)

The only writer who can turn the outpouring of love and heartfelt obits post his death into a short, amused novella about the ridiculous nature of fan grief is Milan Kundera. Or rather, was Milan Kundera.

It is understood at a subconscious level that everyone dies, including authors, both of high repute and those unknown. But some deaths mark the end of a thought, transcending mere clocks and calendars, and ripple into flashbacks of what it meant to be a reader in a world full of writers.

Kundera, whose death caused a social media grumbling that grew to a mighty rumbling, as Robert Browning may have said, was a Czech-born French novelist who went into exile in France. His works have reached most of us primarily in translation. For an author expected to perhaps acknowledge, if not thank profusely, the process of translation for the mighty reach it provided him with, Kundera was known for his utter distrust in translators. His novel Žert (The Joke) has been translated many times into the same languages at his behest. ‘Rage seized me,’ he had said about a translation. Since his stories were eccentric in a comic or tragic way, giving us characters we could identify with emotionally, in their ennui, strangeness and most of all sudden departure from norm, their takeover of our minds seems in retrospect like a stealthy army takeover in the middle of the night.

The popularity of his plots rested on a readership that met him more than halfway, as it was a rare treat to be accorded high respect by those who told us stories. A writer who did not talk down to a reader. The latter was seduced, almost against will, to exercise whatever intellectuality she/he possessed, to bring to the table every last bit of honesty. For Kundera would not play to the gallery or be a populist narrator. Instead, he revelled in shocking, in taking away the breath, and leaving nothing for granted. His prose did not entertain fools. I particularly remember reading idiocy associated with blue eyes (though not which book of his it is from) that immediately made a mockery of aesthetics that were popular at a particular point in life, and the adjustments I then made to my own secret expectations of beauty.

In his books – The Unbearable Lightness of Being, Life is Elsewhere, The Book of Laughter and Forgetting, to name just three – a philosophical mood prevailed, with a potential for mayhem and the human habit of dithering or changing mind. His career as a writer began in 1947 when he wrote a poem to his music teacher murdered in a Nazi camp, To the Memory of Pavel Haas. The political spirit was soon overpowered by his fidelity to fiction, so that it got difficult to separate sentences or paragraphs and label him neatly as a writer of a particular ilk.

No self-respecting bookshelf of a certain vintage could do without a Kundera book jutting out its spine proudly. This advertised not only a reading habit, but an acceptance of the glorious absurdity of being human.

