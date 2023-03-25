 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Manvendra Singh Gohil: 'Many Indian families, priests have accepted same-sex marriages’

Sangeeth Sebastian
Mar 25, 2023 / 09:56 AM IST

Gender rights activist and the first openly gay royal in the world, Manvendra Singh Gohil on Supreme Court's decision to refer same-sex marriages to a five-judge constitution bench and the central government's stance on the matter

LGBT rights are human rights. So, denying same-sex marriage rights will reflect badly on a democratic country like India, says Manvendra Singh Gohil

Manvendra Singh Gohil is a renowned gender rights activist and the first openly gay royal in the world. (He is the son of Raghubir Singh Gohil, current honorary Maharajah of Rajpipla, Gujarat and Rukmani Devi, daughter of former Maharajah of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan). In an interview to Moneycontrol, he talks about the recent Supreme Court decision to refer same-sex marriages to a five-judge constitution bench and the position taken by the Central government against gay marriages.

There has been much progress on sexuality rights in India, in the last one decade than at any time since independence— be it decriminalising homosexuality and adultery (2018) or the Madras High Court banning conversion therapy (2021). How do you look at the latest position of the Union government opposing gay marriages, saying it falls in the domain of the legislature?

It's the same argument, which the government put forward in 2018, when efforts were taken to decriminalise homosexuality. However, the Supreme Court (SC), at that time, had held that homosexuality is not a matter for the legislature to decide, but a matter of the judiciary, as it falls under the fundamental rights of Indian citizens guaranteed by our constitution. Just making a statement in court saying gay marriages are against our sanskar is not going to help. The court goes by evidence. And we have plenty of that. It’s a good thing that SC has referred the case to a bench of five judges, just like the way it did when it decriminalised homosexuality. The bench is now going to hear all the 15 pleas and petitions submitted before various state high courts as one. This will help us to argue our case more effectively.

You talked about evidence. What kind of evidence are you planning to bring before the court when the hearing begins on April 18?