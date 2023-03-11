 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live-in relationships: The debate on safety and legality in India

Sangita Rajan
Mar 11, 2023 / 04:46 PM IST

In Indian society, live-in relationships are frequently viewed with suspicion and perceived as hazardous. This mindset stems largely from cultural traditions and norms that prioritise the significance of heterosexual marriage and family. Here’s an analysis of judicial backing and societal perspectives to live-in relationships.

“Live-in relationships are giving rise to crime” said Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore, after the gruesome murder of 27-year-old Shraddha Walker by her then live-in partner Aftab Poonawala in November 2022.

In an interview with News18, Kishore had said that “educated girls should be blamed” for putting their lives at risk by getting into live-in relationships.

In a similar case on February 10 this year, Nikki Yadav was brutally murdered by her live-in partner, Sahil Gehlot, on the day he got married to another woman.

These murders began a long-winding blame game and questioned the nuances of relationships outside matrimony. Debates on national television ranged from victim blaming, to their inter-faith relationship, and headlines flashed about the morality and unsafe nature of live-in relationships.