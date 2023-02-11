King Charles III's coronation emblem has been made by an iPhone designer

King Charles III

The official emblem for King Charles III's coronation, which is scheduled for May 6, was unveiled by Buckingham Palace on Saturday, featuring a circular floral design created by the acclaimed British designer behind Apple iPhone designs.

The emblem by Sir Jony Ive, who was previously the Chief Design Officer at tech firm Apple and holds more than 14,000 patents worldwide, is from his creative collective 'LoveFrom' and symbolises the historic beginning of the new reign, dubbed the UK's Carolean era.

It pays tribute to the 74-year-old monarch's love of the natural world, unifying the flora of the four nations of the United Kingdom -- the rose of England, the thistle of Scotland, the daffodil of Wales, and the shamrock of Northern Ireland.

"It is such an honour to be able to contribute to this remarkable national occasion, and our team is so very proud of this work," said Ive.

"The design was inspired by King Charles' love of the planet, nature, and his deep concern for the natural world.

The emblem speaks to the happy optimism of spring and celebrates the beginning of this new Carolean era for the United Kingdom.

The gentle modesty of these natural forms combine to define an emblem that acknowledges both the joyful and profound importance of this occasion," he said.

Together, the flowers create the shape of St Edward's Crown, with which the King will be crowned during the Coronation Service scheduled for Westminster Abbey in London on May 6.

The emblem has been designed using the red, white, and blue of the UK's national flag.

Buckingham Palace said the emblem will feature throughout the Coronation celebrations in May, including the service at Westminster Abbey and the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle, as well as national events, street parties, and community gatherings.

The emblem will also be used for all official merchandise commemorating the Coronation of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, and across digital and social media.

LoveFrom is a creative collective of designers, architects, musicians, filmmakers, writers, engineers, and artists, founded by Ive in 2019 and has studios in London and San Francisco.

The Coronation emblem created by them will be available for use for all activities associated with a series of events over the celebratory long weekend between May 6 and 8, including community and national events, publications, retail, and merchandising.

A set of guidelines for use will be laid out on the palace's official website.