Priyanka Chopra froze her eggs: What that means, who can do it, where, cost and what it entails

Shilpi Madan
Apr 01, 2023 / 03:07 PM IST

It’s a solo outing that keeps your choices alive: Examine the option of egg freezing to safeguard your aging ability to reproduce.

Scientific data suggests freezing your eggs in your late 20s or early 30s

To freeze or not to freeze?

Freezing her eggs in her early 30s gave actor Priyanka Chopra complete freedom to pursue her career doggedly, and choose when to have a child. She did, at 39, three years after she met her husband, Nick Jonas. Her public confession has gone viral, endorsing the choice available to women, that most women are aware of yet few take: the choice of favouring age-related fertility preservation.

It is an elective decision: one that most women fleetingly think of, yet feel awkward about taking. Tucking away good quality eggs when you are still young, and in good reproductive health is a choice worth considering especially if marriage isn’t your mission in life while searing ahead in your career with your fast paced urban lifestyle.

So, here’s your guide to oocyte vitrification or egg freezing: