International Women's Day 2023 | India's first female Sarpanch with an MBA: 'Rural development is not an urban myth'

Faizal Khan
Mar 08, 2023 / 04:48 PM IST

Chhavi Rajawat, India's first female Sarpanch with an MBA degree, narrates the story of change in Soda panchayat in Tonk district of Rajasthan.

Former South Australia water security minister Karlene Maywald (centre) during a visit to Soda village; and Chhavi Rajawat, Sarpanch of Soda, Rajasthan, from 2010-20. (PhotoAlchemy©

Chhavi Rajawat surveyed the stage, shifted a sofa and switched off a light so that the audience could clearly see her power-point presentation. Speaking on Transforming Soda at last month's Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters in Kerala's capital, Thiruvananthapuram, Rajawat narrated the story of development as the two-time sarpanch of Soda village in Rajasthan, with the help of a lot of data and some anecdotes.

"People say changing mindset is difficult," says Rajawat, called the country's first woman sarpanch with an MBA degree. "I don't think so," adds Rajawat who was head of the panchayat of Soda, a village that once symbolised all that was wrong with rural development, from 2010-20.

Three years after leaving a difficult job in a tough terrain, the former sarpanch is certain that "rural development is not an urban myth".

One of Chhavi Rajawat's first initiatives as sarpanch was to reclaim the village's reservoir that had run dry.