International Women's Day 2023 | Carpe diem, women tell women

International Women’s Day is as good a time as any to pause and wonder where we stand in the gender stakes. Amidst the hype and hoopla of that day, with pink balloons and facile forwards on phone, it is technically impossible to measure the shrinkage of misogyny or patriarchy anywhere in the world, especially in Asian countries.

Reclaiming one’s own body has never been easy for women. But walking down the reproduction road is perhaps less uphill today, with birth control no longer a taboo subject. According to the World Health Organization, maternal mortality dropped by 34 percent between 2000 and 2020. And Spain has approved period leave, which is a start. Abortion laws are being scrutinised – one day everything will be so legal, quack abortionists in back alleys will become jobless.

The hashtag that went most viral in the recent past was the #MeToo one, changing the trajectory of women's rights, especially those that are unsaid, invisible. Now the ball is in the other court. As awareness about victim-shaming catches on, villainy is now an open and shut case. It is as if a light has gone up around women's bodies, a distancing area that should not be breached by alien proximity. Consent itself went through a rebirth, changing the yes/no connotations, shedding ambiguities, especially in the wake of a short story, "Cat Person" by Kristen Roupenian, in 2017. Dating, of which sexual violence can easily become a part, started to lay down rules. Marital rape too came under the microscope, an act that had no such black and white definition until recently. An example of public sympathy for 'protector' male waning is when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. If anyone was to take offence at Rock's comment, it should be Smith's wife Jada. His knight in shining armour act was seen as over the top.

Curtain raiser | Kochi-Muziris Biennale is back, with 90 artists from around the world The trans movement, which prioritises transgender rights, is now a part of the general feminist journey focusing on the intersectional points. Authors Emi Koyama and Julia Serano talk of transfeminism, to integrate it with mainstream feminism. The movement has led to a broader and deeper thinking on gender divides, in what is hopefully an inclusive environment. Also read: Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey vs Darlings vs Thappad: Goose, gander, sauce Women’s rights are an uneven ground – no two countries have the same record. According to the United Nations, a survey of women journalists from 125 countries found that 73 percent had suffered online violence in the course of their work. Newspaper headlines expose daily the sexual crimes against women. So that Women’s Day could be viewed as a shameless sales gimmick, a conscience sop, a day for paying lip service. An annual event when all the debts owed to women from time immemorial is tried to be paid back in 24 hours. Still, March 8 is a day set aside so we can take stock of how far we've come. From pay parity to a sense of safety, women are fighting the good fight. Slowly and unsteadily, so slowly and unsteadily that the naked eye sometimes cannot see, women are securing their future - because who else will?

Shinie Antony is a writer and editor based in Bangalore. Her books include The Girl Who Couldn't Love, Barefoot and Pregnant, Planet Polygamous, and the anthologies Why We Don’t Talk, An Unsuitable Woman, Boo. Winner of the Commonwealth Short Story Asia Prize for her story A Dog’s Death in 2003, she is the co-founder of the Bangalore Literature Festival and director of the Bengaluru Poetry Festival.