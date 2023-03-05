 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

International Women's Day 2023 | Carpe diem, women tell women

Shinie Antony
Mar 05, 2023 / 08:55 AM IST

From pay parity to a sense of safety, women are fighting the good fight to secure their future.

Women’s rights are an uneven ground – no two countries have the same record. (Photo: Polina Tankilevitch via Pexels)

International Women’s Day is as good a time as any to pause and wonder where we stand in the gender stakes. Amidst the hype and hoopla of that day, with pink balloons and facile forwards on phone, it is technically impossible to measure the shrinkage of misogyny or patriarchy anywhere in the world, especially in Asian countries.

Also read: What day is it today?

Reclaiming one’s own body has never been easy for women. But walking down the reproduction road is perhaps less uphill today, with birth control no longer a taboo subject. According to the World Health Organization, maternal mortality dropped by 34 percent between 2000 and 2020. And Spain has approved period leave, which is a start. Abortion laws are being scrutinised – one day everything will be so legal, quack abortionists in back alleys will become jobless.

Also read: My Family and Other Globalizers | What no one tells us about parenting - seriously