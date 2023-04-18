 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
International Booker Prize 2023: 6 shortlisted books, and reasons why literary awards matter

Karthik Keramalu
Apr 18, 2023 / 07:48 PM IST

The winner of the 2023 International Booker Prize for translated works will be announced in London on May 23. And the prize money (£50,000) will be shared equally between the writer and the translator.

The 2023 International Booker Prize shortlisted books. (Image source: Twitter/TheBookerPrize)

The International Booker Prize not only gives the winners a big platform but also puts a spotlight on other authors and masterpieces from the winning countries.

In 2013, Kannada writer U.R. Ananthamurthy was nominated for the Man Booker International Prize – the award was meant for a writer’s complete body of work instead of a single title back then. And, in 2022, Geetanjali Shree’s Tomb of Sand (translated by Daisy Rockwell) was awarded the top honour. The excellent novel was originally composed in Hindi and published in 2018. Since the translation, however, both the writer and the translator have become household names in South Asian literature.

Tomb of Sand is a nearly 700-page saga that talks about the Partition of India and the bonds that are formed beyond the real – and unreal – boundaries in which authors, such as Saadat Hasan Manto and Intizar Hussain, make cameo appearances. Earlier this year, Pyre, which was written by the celebrated Tamil author Perumal Murugan (and translated by Aniruddhan Vasudevan) was longlisted for the same prize along with a dozen other works, but it didn’t make it to the shortlist which was announced just a few hours ago.

 