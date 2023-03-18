 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
International Booker 2023 longlist | Perumal Murugan’s haunting tale of caste oppression

Sanjay Sipahimalani
Mar 18, 2023 / 08:01 AM IST

After Geetanjali Shree's 'Tomb of Sand' won the 2022 International Booker Prize, another Indian novel is in the running for the International Booker this year.

In his translator’s foreword, Aniruddhan Vasudevan explains that the book is "about caste and the resilient force that it is, but it is also about how strangely vulnerable caste and its guardians seem to feel in the face of love”. (Photo: Azraq Al Rezoan via Pexels)

Earlier this week, the Centre opposed pleas in the Supreme Court for the statutory recognition of same-sex marriage. This step, the government argued, would affect the country’s “social fabric”. However, the practice that has arguably done most damage to the stated fabric is that of caste discrimination.

The powerful fiction and non-fiction of many Dalit writers over the years has laid bare its appalling effects, and the same subject has often animated the work of Perumal Murugan. Though not himself a Dalit, his novels show how structural oppression leads to individual degradation. As Nilanjana Roy has written in an earlier piece on Murugan, “violence and complicity is a timeless Indian theme”.

The brouhaha over his One Part Woman led to Murugan’s declaration that the writer in him was dead. One of his poems from that turbulent time reads: “Someone has painted over my head a pair of horns/everyone can see/Someone has turned me/into a strange beast.” Thankfully enough, there was a resurrection, and other work soon followed.

Before that incident, there was Pūkkuli, translated by Aniruddhan Vasudevan from Tamil into English as Pyre. It was on the DSC Prize longlist in 2017, and published in the UK and US last year. Now, it has earned a place on this year’s International Booker Prize longlist, the only work from India to be included.