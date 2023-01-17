 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indore special:  Jeera isi ka naam hai

Lalita Iyer
Jan 17, 2023 / 08:21 PM IST

The magic ingredient of Indori poha is Jeeravan, a spice mix with cumin and 20 other Indian spices.

Indori poha is a no-cook poha with lots of sev and a generous sprinkling of cumin-based Jeeravan spice mix. (Representational image: Shahbaz Ansari via Pexels)

Lesser Morsels is an exploration of hidden gems from the great Indian kitchen.

“Don’t forget Indori poha and dhania wale aloo,” said a friend as I left for a Children’s Literature Festival to Indore a few years ago. It reminded me of when my brother-in-law Mayank, who lives in Seattle, was craving Indori poha, and he and his wife Abha soon went in search of its magic ingredient – Jeeravan masala – to the Indian stores in Seattle. They were also rewarded with Ratlami sev, and Mayank’s craving was more than satisfied. Turns out the poha is not the thing. The hero is a generous sprinkling of Jeeravan masala.

For the uninitiated, Indori poha is a no-cook poha (a Maharashtrian version is called dadpe pohe) elevated by the addition of Jeeravan (a spice mix that contains roasted jeera powder along with 20 odd spices) and chopped onions, tomatoes, chillies, some pomegranate and lots of sev.

Jeeravan Masala aka Indore Poha Masala is so versatile that it can be used to enhance almost anything – from salads, toast and curries to bhutta (boiled corn on the cob) and pakodas. It has been known to aid digestion, and also provide warmth to the body during winters. Simply put, it is nothing short of a natural medicine, one that the young and old will happily consume copious amounts of.

A basic spice seed found in every South Asian kitchen today, cumin or jeera’s origin can be traced back to ancient Egypt, nearly 5,000 years ago. Cumin has had a reputation of possessing medicinal powers. The word jeera literally translates to ‘that which helps digestion’ in Sanskrit. Families have been using it to sort out digestive issues, inflammation, fever and heart disease for decades. Cumin seeds add fibre to your meal, and are rich in antioxidants and vitamins and it doesn’t hurt that it is easy on the palate.

Jeeravan is no generic chaat masala, and it seems to have variants across states. If you are a particularly discerning sort of person when adding spice mixes to food in their raw form, chaat masala is for the lazy and the un-enterprising. For those with more refined taste buds, there is plenty to choose from in India, across geographies.