Indore special:  Jeera isi ka naam hai

Indori poha is a no-cook poha with lots of sev and a generous sprinkling of cumin-based Jeeravan spice mix. (Representational image: Shahbaz Ansari via Pexels)

“Don’t forget Indori poha and dhania wale aloo,” said a friend as I left for a Children’s Literature Festival to Indore a few years ago. It reminded me of when my brother-in-law Mayank, who lives in Seattle, was craving Indori poha, and he and his wife Abha soon went in search of its magic ingredient – Jeeravan masala – to the Indian stores in Seattle. They were also rewarded with Ratlami sev, and Mayank’s craving was more than satisfied. Turns out the poha is not the thing. The hero is a generous sprinkling of Jeeravan masala.

For the uninitiated, Indori poha is a no-cook poha (a Maharashtrian version is called dadpe pohe) elevated by the addition of Jeeravan (a spice mix that contains roasted jeera powder along with 20 odd spices) and chopped onions, tomatoes, chillies, some pomegranate and lots of sev.

Jeeravan Masala aka Indore Poha Masala is so versatile that it can be used to enhance almost anything – from salads, toast and curries to bhutta (boiled corn on the cob) and pakodas. It has been known to aid digestion, and also provide warmth to the body during winters. Simply put, it is nothing short of a natural medicine, one that the young and old will happily consume copious amounts of.

A basic spice seed found in every South Asian kitchen today, cumin or jeera’s origin can be traced back to ancient Egypt, nearly 5,000 years ago. Cumin has had a reputation of possessing medicinal powers. The word jeera literally translates to ‘that which helps digestion’ in Sanskrit. Families have been using it to sort out digestive issues, inflammation, fever and heart disease for decades. Cumin seeds add fibre to your meal, and are rich in antioxidants and vitamins and it doesn’t hurt that it is easy on the palate.

Jeeravan is no generic chaat masala, and it seems to have variants across states. If you are a particularly discerning sort of person when adding spice mixes to food in their raw form, chaat masala is for the lazy and the un-enterprising. For those with more refined taste buds, there is plenty to choose from in India, across geographies.

Culinary Chronicler Rushina Munshaw Ghildiyal has a theory, which by her own admission needs a deep dive. She believes the ancestry of Jeeravan perhaps lies in Buknu, of Banaras fame, originally intended as a churan mix to aid digestion, in its purest form. As it travelled from UP/Bihar to other states, some ingredients were dropped and others added, depending on the climate and the local taste buds and it morphed into Jeeravan in the Malwa plateau of Madhya Pradesh, and by the time it reached Gujarat and became Jiralu, a lot had changed but the essence still remained.

When traveling up to Uttarakhand, mint got added to the mix, as evidenced in Goldiee Rayata Masala. Punjab Sind Dairy has a Paneer chaat masala which also features mint and jeera as its major characters.

Richa from Bundelkhand swears by 'jeeraman'. Used like table salt or chaat masala, she sprinkles it on anything and everything. “Each family has their own recipe, but it normally includes salt, jeera, hing, dhaniya, saunf, haldi, black salt, amchur and a bunch of other things,” she reveals.

Masala Namak from Saharanpur in UP is another variant that goes on salad, in fruit chaat, dahi bhalle, etc. It has 50 or so spices like dried pudina powder, rock salt, star anise, etc., and every family has a recipe.

A paste of Jiralu powder mixed with ghee and applied liberally on the khakra is a Gujarati favourite, as endorsed by my friend Jugal. Some may opt for the dry edition and just sprinkle the Jiralu powder on top of khakras, toast, curd, salad, parathas, fruit, juice, fries and just about anything, even boiled eggs. Manan, for instance, doesn’t remember ever eating curd without Jiralu. “It is pure love,” he says and often craves for it in Goa where he is now based.

Jiralu and I met by serendipity during my teaching days when a fellow teacher Heena offered me some of her snack. At first I thought they were pieces of khakra, but once on my tongue, I could feel the Jiralu effect and it was bliss!

There are also a variety of colourful, flavoured salts traditionally found in Garhwal and surrounding regions of Uttarakhand. Literally translating to ‘ground salt’, Pisyu Loon is a whole category of pahadi namaks made by combining rock salt and fresh herbs and spices such as mint, coriander, turmeric, ginger, garlic, chili (both red and green) and many more seasonal herbs. But that is fodder for another time.

Until then, Jeeravan daalna mat bhoolna bhiya! as they would say in Indore.