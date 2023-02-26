 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
If India were the most spectator-friendly cricketing nation, our stadiums would ...

Abhishek Mukherjee
Feb 26, 2023 / 05:09 PM IST

... have comfortable, clean bucket seats, hygienic food, vending machines for most necessities, access to drinking water, ramps for the differently abled, discounts for senior citizens, and more.

(Representational image)

Note to readers: This is a wish list/satire and may or may not be based on actual incidents or quotes.

It is 2023, the year of the inaugural Women’s Premier League, and the year when the Men’s 50-over World Cup returns to India. The richest cricket board in the world is set to host the grandest cricket tournament of them all, and the largest cricket fanbase in the world cannot keep calm. Ahead of the big tournament, we interviewed fans about the state of India's stadiums. The respondents' names have been withheld so their HR won't penalise them for thinking about matches on workdays.

“We knew things would change the day they changed the name,” announced a fan outside the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. “Back then, the passageways and staircases used to be filthy, and there were paan and gutkha stains everywhere, and they even sold tickets for seats blocked by pillars. All that is gone now.

“Earlier, you would have to pay Rs 20 for a glass of water – or Rs 50, if you wanted the whole bottle. But now, you get clean drinking water for free in every stand.