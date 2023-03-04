 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
If at first you don’t succeed, fail, fail, fail again

Sanjay Sipahimalani
Mar 04, 2023 / 08:21 AM IST

On books that explore the importance of failure, including one on why it is a natural state for writers.

Perhaps as a response to the torrent of books on how to succeed, books on failure have begun to be spotted in the wild. (Image: Georges Tomazou via Pexels)

There’s a certain irony to books that promise success. If everyone followed their principles and triumphed, the definition of achievement would again change to make it out of reach. Universal success is the impossible dream of a society based on inequality.

Nevertheless, the spate of titles continues. There are books on success fundamentals, habits and mindsets. There are others devoted to success at work, play, and on the stock exchange. Within these pages, or so we’re told, are the keys to unlock potential, the secrets of high achievers, and the tenets of transformation.

Perhaps as a response to this torrent, books on failure have begun to be spotted in the wild. Take Elizabeth Day’s How to Fail. It’s based on her popular podcast and contains lessons learned by her, and others such as Nicole Kidman, Robert Pattinson and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, on the rocky road to the top.

There are nuggets of wise, if well-worn, advice in the book. Living your life according to what everyone else might think of you, for instance, “is to outsource your identity to a bunch of strangers who do not know you”.  It turns out that the title is a feint; Day writes that failure is “a necessary staging post on a journey towards greater success”.