How Gujiya, the favourite Holi sweet, colonised most of India

Deepali Nandwani
Mar 04, 2023 / 05:44 PM IST

The origins and types of Gujiya, differences between the Turkish baklava and Indian gujiya, and where to buy the best gujiya in Delhi, Thanjavur, Vrindavan, Mathura, Jaipur, and Mumbai.

Baked gujiya (left), and gujiya from Bansiwala, Mathura, where the filling of milk and dry fruits is caramalised till it turns brown, sweet and grainy.

Stories about the origins of Gujiya, a flaky pastry with a khoya, dry fruit or coconut centre, are as varied as the ways to describe this Indian sweet. But no one can clearly trace the region or date of its invention.

According to popular belief, gujiya evolved from a Turkish pastry, the baklava. Similarities are also drawn with Qottab, an almond-filled deep-fried Iranian pastry.

Akshraj Jodh, executive chef - ITC Grand Bharat, culinary historian, and descendent of Rao Akheraj (the founder of the region of Akheraj Deolia or present-day Ajmer), is sceptical, though. “We are often told that everything sophisticated in the culinary world has come to us from Turkey, Persia, or Central Asia. We forget we had our own royal families who lived a refined life and whose cooks or khansamahs experimented with the great produce India grew and interesting cooking techniques. Gujiya finds mention in stories about the food eaten by Bundelkhand kings (a region in Uttar Pradesh) and is considered a Bundelkhandi classic.”

