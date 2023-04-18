 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
House plants can change your state of mind: The word translates to 'those who take care of us'

The Conversation
Apr 18, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST

The scientific evidence that plants play a fundamental role in shaping our mental state and decreasing the risk of mental and physical illnesses is mounting

The houseplants you bought to brighten up your home or workplace may actually be helping you to think more clearly

Plants look so different from animals, that it's easy for many people to think of them as alien and separate from us. Most people appreciate how pretty flowers and trees look and know photosynthesis is essential to life. But our mental and physical connection to plantlife runs deeper than you might expect.

The scientific evidence that plants play a fundamental role in shaping our mental state and decreasing the risk of mental and physical illnesses is mounting. They can reduce depression, anxiety and mood disorder symptoms in humans by reducing levels of the stress hormone cortisol which can lower heart rate and promote a feelgood state of mind.

Several studies have shown horticulture therapy may help some people manage their PTSD symptoms and improve their quality of life once more. They can even increase your creativity through stimulating the brain with their vibrant, natural colours.

A growing sense of wellbeing