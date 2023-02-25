Hottest new restaurants in Bengaluru

Bengaluru has always been a food lover’s city. The sheer number of new openings is mind-boggling, not to mention the variety of cuisines represented. So deciding where to eat in the city isn’t always easy. And while many of us have our favourites, new restaurants opening their doors daily make the decision of where to make a reservation as hard as choosing where to go for a vacation!

Thankfully, we have that sorted. Here’s a list of the newest restaurants to flock to in the garden city.

Lupa, MG Road

Lupa, MG Road, Bengaluru. (Photo courtesy Kuber Shah)

Opened this month, Manu Chandra’s Lupa has already become a see-and-be-seen spot, thanks to its Tuscany meets New York aesthetics and a stellar bar programme. Italian food is the focus here, with competent and delicious renditions of things like Caesar salad with parma ham floss, burrata dusted with tomato oil and roast chicken. You truly can’t go wrong with any of the cocktails (although the cold brew infused negroni is a favourite). Tableside carts are a thing here, and if you order a steak tartare, someone will rustle it up in front of you. Other plates worth ordering include the salumi platter and Oxtail Raviolo. Save room for dessert, because it includes freshly-churned gelato and a insanely delicious tiramisu.

LUPA desserts

Price for two: Rs 3,000

Address: Spencer’s Towers, MG Road, Haridevpur. Ph: 8792384999 / 8792385999

Prequel, Hebbal

Prequel at Hebbal, Bengaluru.

This new all-day diner ushers in a wave of charm and creativity. A sensational mother-of-pearl bar takes centrestrage. The menu is pan Indian with chef’s twist — kulcha bombs loaded with cheese and pickled onion, Raw Mango and Peanut Chicken Tikka, Poha Crusted Fish Fingers, etc. There is also a range of burgers, sushi, and dim sums. The slow-cooked lamb nihari with lachha paratha makes for an excellent main course. Drinks at Prequel are crafted with panache. I recommend the vodka based Tokyo Drift with kiwi soda. Mocha heads will love the Secrets of Dumbledore — cold brew coffee infused gin and tonic.

Annabelle, a cocktail at Prequel, Hebbal, Bengaluru.

Price for two: Rs 2,500

Address: 1st Floor, Umiya Velocity, Hebbal

Foo, Brigade Road

FOO at Brigade Road, Bengaluru.

Another new restaurant jewel in Bengaluru’s crown is Foo. The spacious, twin levelled dining room is already popping up on Instagram thanks to its stunning design, but the food by chef Eric Sifu is no slouch either. There is a whopping 100+ Asian dishes, all in tapas format so you can experience a variety of dishes ranging from sushi, dim sum, Nikkei Peruvian ceviche and salads, to pan Asian small and big plates. Signature dishes such as Foo Chilly Chicken, tempuras and the immensely popular Foo Blue Butter Japanese Fried Rice with Yellow Curry make an appearance here. The potent and flavoursome Wasabi Margarita is still trending as well as the dark and broody Yuzu Negroni. There’s a "Zero Alcohol Menu" too with virgin G&T’s, boba teas and mocktails. Whatever you do, don’t skimp on the Black Marble Sesame Cheesecake.

Foo Bangalore has a whopping 100+ Asian dishes, all in tapas format.

Price for two: Rs 2,500

Address: Ground Floor, Forum Rex Walk, Brigade Rd. Ph: 9321707545 / 9321707546

Daysie, MG Road

The alfresco at Daysie, MG Road, Bengaluru.

This all day casual bar has an easy breezy vibe with a hint of whimsy. Think mood lighting, meandering stone-paved pathways, black & white checkered flooring, cosy pod seating, and lots of greenery. There’s also a mezzanine level connected by a dramatic staircase and al fresco seating. The menu has something for everyone (what they call world cuisine). Bohri Keema Samosas, Haleem Butter Toast, Beet Chop Seekh Kabab and Blue Cheese & Poached Pear Flatbread make great munchies. Plenty of comfort dishes too — Thai curry with sticky rice, Kung Pao or Hunan-style lamb, etc. The cocktail program is playful and inventive. Do check out the The Long Island Iced Teas infused with homemade brines, teas and floral notes.

Lobster moilee at Daysie, MG Road, Bengaluru.

Price for two: Rs 1,800

Address: Ground Floor, No. 18, Ramanashree Arcade, MG Road, Craig Park Layout. Ph: +9180 4725 0000

ADDA 1522, Halasuru

Kheema Dosa at ADDA 1522, Halasuru, Bengaluru.

For a little taste of Bengaluru of the 70s, book a table at this new hotspot — ADDA 1522. From the striking art deco entrance to the concrete katte seating, red oxide flooring and illustrations by cartoonist Paul Fernandez, ADDA is all about the old-world charm of the city. The music too matches the vibe — The Doors, BB King, Jimmy Hendrix and Queen, etc. The menu includes southern staples like Ghee Roast, Tomato Saaru, Neer Dosa, Nati style Chicken Kurma, Khaima Unde Saaru (mutton mince balls in a luscious Bangalore style curry), Donne Chicken Pulav, etc. And for dessert? The Shahi Tukda is unreasonably good.

Donne Mutton Pulav at ADDA 1522, Halasuru, Bengaluru.

Price for two: Rs 2,000

Address: 18/1, Cambridge Road, Above Canara Bank, Halasuru, Cambridge Layout. Ph: 9916661522/9164441522.

Jamming Goat 3.0, JP Nagar

Table for two at Jamming Goat, 3.0, JP Nagar, Bengaluru.

Regional Indian cuisine and classic cocktails get an avant-garde makeover at this popular Goan resto-bar’s new Bangalore cousin. Expect local favourites as well as Goan dishes with the Jamming Goat touch. While the comforting thaiyyur sadam (curd rice) is deconstructed as an effervescent foam of curd rice decked up with a Kerala-style pepper prawns, the paniyaram gets stuffed with avial and served with a smoky tomato chutney. The flavours are familiar and the reimagination heartening. The Kheema Golgappa and Nepali Jhol Momos are other compelling choices among the starters. For the mains look no further than the tangy and velvety Prawn Curry with Lemon Curry Leaf Rice. The menu also has a selection of dim sums and grills. The cocktails are technique driven and heavy on presentation. If you have room for dessert I highly recommend the Strawberry Ghewar tart. The lacy, crispy, quintessential Rajasthani dessert comes topped with cream and fresh strawberries. Told you it's avant-garde! But why Jamming Goat? Well, ever seen a goat eating? He bobs his head as if jamming to his own music!

Black Forest dessert at Jamming Goat, 3.0, JP Nagar.

Price for two: Rs 2,500

Address: Outer Ring Rd, JP Nagar Phase 5, JP Nagar. Ph: 097396 60606