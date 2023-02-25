 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hottest new restaurants in Bengaluru

Nivedita Jayaram Pawar
Feb 25, 2023 / 02:03 PM IST

Manu Chandra launches a European-themed restaurant, Foo makes a debut in Bengaluru and other dazzling newcomers that will soon be your favourites.

The casual and breezy interiors of Daysie on MG Road, Bengaluru.

Bengaluru has always been a food lover’s city. The sheer number of new openings is mind-boggling, not to mention the variety of cuisines represented. So deciding where to eat in the city isn’t always easy. And while many of us have our favourites, new restaurants opening their doors daily make the decision of where to make a reservation as hard as choosing where to go for a vacation!

Thankfully, we have that sorted. Here’s a list of the newest restaurants to flock to in the garden city.

Lupa, MG Road

Lupa, MG Road, Bengaluru. (Photo courtesy Kuber Shah)