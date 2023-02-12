Honey wants money: Valentine’s Day and the Business of Love

From roses and luxury chocolates to jewellery and watches, a lot of gifts are in demand in the days leading up to Valentine’s Day. Restaurants are pre-booked for exclusive dining experiences, tickets to exotic destinations are purchased and malls are teeming with frenetic shoppers. Everyone wants to bestow their loved one with the best gift and retailers emerge as the winners.

Shop till you drop

An exceptional amount of money is spent on these gifts and experiences. According to Assocham, the spending on Valentine's week, each year, is approximately, 40 per cent higher. On an average, most e-commerce platforms clock transactions worth Rs 10 crore-Rs 20 crore in the week leading up to February 14. Today, e-gift items and gift cards, are hugely sought after, given their convenience and better deals.

Online shopping is the preferred choice of many, as it is convenient and even offers tremendous variety. Flowers and personalised gifts top the charts. According to Anand Shankar, AVP category, Ferns N Petals, this year, they are expecting a growth of 50 per cent across all product categories compared to last year and are already clocking 15,000 orders per day. He further adds, “With so many options available, it can be difficult to decide what to buy. The ability to target relevant and personalised offers, with a precise easy-to-navigate range of products is increasingly becoming the deciding factor. We have curated more than 1,000 tailor-made products for Valentine’s Day ranging from exotic flower arrangements, potted plants, premium range of gift hampers, to designer cakes, personalised memorabilia.”

Online shopping apart, customers continue to throng shopping malls, in search of that perfect gift. Sameep Pathak, CEO (malls), Oberoi Realty, says, “Valentine celebrations at the Oberoi Mall is filled with exciting offers on F&B and retail. We have received a phenomenal response from our customers across age groups and categories, with accelerated footfalls by 10 per cent.”

Chocolates continue to catch the fancy of romantics. However, preferences have evolved and people are moving towards the luxury segment. “Customers are not looking at the same praline and hazelnut, pistachio and almond, but want to experiment with flavours like togarashi spice or a yuzu lemon and are willing to be different from what is available in the mall or commercial brands,” says Parthesh Patel, co-founder and director, La Folie, Mumbai. He adds, “We have definitely seen a double-digit increase — anywhere between 18-25 per cent in the topline. In the bottom line, it's not as much, because there is a bit more emphasis on packaging, so when packaging is done in smaller quantities there's always a cost increase per unit, that one has to shelve.”

Eat, drink and be romantic

Dining in style never goes out of fashion. Whether it is on rooftop restaurants like the Dome, InterContinental Marine Drive, Mumbai, or even the Fly Dining experience at Grand Hyatt Goa, men want to woo their women lavishly over champagne and a multi-course dinner.

While, hotels and restaurants across India, remain sought-after, Goa, naturally, is the place to be in for those in love and not surprising therefore, that hotels here, do a whopping business during this week, both in rooms and food and beverage.

Ranju Singh, complex general manager, Novotel Goa, says, “Goa has always been a destination associated with indulgence, fun and romance. The numbers are definitely buoyant and we have seen a surge in room bookings for Valentine's Day this year, as compared to last year by 20 per cent, and we look forward to this number going higher closer to the date, where F&B and dining also see a 15 per cent spike.”

Elaborate dining-experiences are certainly an option, but there are others who prefer to dine ensconced in the warmth of their homes, albeit with the best food and alcohol. Naturally then, there is a huge demand for premium spirits and wines. From exclusive stores to alcohol delivery apps, people clamour for purchases.

Vijay Kauthekar, head — national sales, John Distilleries, states, "There is an 8-10 per cent increase in sales, especially during the Valentine week, and this is primarily for the premium and luxury segment in alco-beverages. This increase in sales has been seen in recent years as India too, mostly the urban and semi-urban regions, has grown to be a part of the global trend of gifting and celebrating love, during Valentine’s. This can also be attributed to home-consumption in these regions, that is now acceptable and a way of life, and gifting of premium and luxury spirits brands is considered as gifting a premium experience.”

Wanderlust

Romantic getaways to ring in this special day of love, has always been a norm and more so, this year after the two years of the pandemic. And travellers are leaving no stone unturned to indulge, be it exotic destinations or extravagant packages.

According to Daniel D’Souza, president and country head — holidays, SOTC Travel, “We are witnessing a positive surge of 25-30 per cent in bookings for the forthcoming Valentine’s Day week. At SOTC, what is noteworthy is that we are seeing a considerable expansion in the market — with over 25 per cent of our customer base for the season comprising new customers, also young India and millennials. There is a high interest for experiential holidays from couples and honeymooners, including outdoor adventure activities like biking, jungle safaris and game drives, kayaking, skydiving; wellness retreats and premium accommodations like glamping under the stars, personal submarine.”

The story at Thomas Cook is no different. Rajeev Kale, president and country head, Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited, agrees that they have seen a demand surge of over 35 per cent from couples, for the upcoming Valentine’s Day long weekend; with significant additional uptick from the honeymoon segment. “Travel sentiment is at an all-time high and consumers are maximising the opportunity with travel to both closer-to home and international locales, to celebrate this special day with their partners,” he quips.

So, couples across India are obviously pulling out the stops to make Valentine’s Day memorable, even if it is the retailers, who are laughing their way to the banks.