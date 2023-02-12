English
    Honey wants money: Valentine’s Day and the Business of Love

    While couples pull out the stops to make Valentine’s Day memorable, it is the retailers laughing their way to the banks. Has the Valentine’s Day been reduced to a business, where brands exploit our need for romantic validation?

    Mini Ribeiro
    February 12, 2023 / 08:13 PM IST
    Representational image. (Photo: Mathieu Stern via Unsplash)

    From roses and luxury chocolates to jewellery and watches, a lot of gifts are in demand in the days leading up to Valentine’s Day. Restaurants are pre-booked for exclusive dining experiences, tickets to exotic destinations are purchased and malls are teeming with frenetic shoppers. Everyone wants to bestow their loved one with the best gift and retailers emerge as the winners.

    Shop till you drop

    An exceptional amount of money is spent on these gifts and experiences. According to Assocham, the spending on Valentine's week, each year, is approximately, 40 per cent higher. On an average, most e-commerce platforms clock transactions worth Rs 10 crore-Rs 20 crore in the week leading up to February 14. Today, e-gift items and gift cards, are hugely sought after, given their convenience and better deals.

    Online shopping is the preferred choice of many, as it is convenient and even offers tremendous variety. Flowers and personalised gifts top the charts. According to Anand Shankar, AVP category, Ferns N Petals, this year, they are expecting a growth of 50 per cent across all product categories compared to last year and are already clocking 15,000 orders per day.  He further adds, “With so many options available, it can be difficult to decide what to buy. The ability to target relevant and personalised offers, with a precise easy-to-navigate range of products is increasingly becoming the deciding factor. We have curated more than 1,000 tailor-made products for Valentine’s Day ranging from exotic flower arrangements, potted plants, premium range of gift hampers, to designer cakes, personalised memorabilia.”