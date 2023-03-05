 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hogwarts Legacy game review: Everything you need to know about the game that broke the Internet this Feb

Mar 05, 2023 / 11:57 AM IST

Expecto Game Of The Year Contender

(Image source: twitter.com/HogwartsLegacy)

When leaks of Avalanche Software’s ambitious project first dropped in 2018, Potterheads and gamers got a glimpse of one of their biggest dreams – a third-person open world adventure set in the wizarding world. In February, 2023, they received their much-awaited letter with Hogwarts Legacy – a solid role playing game with a compelling narrative that very well achieved near perfection. Here’s everything you need to know about Hogwarts Legacy – the game that broke the internet and Twitch with over a million concurrent viewers.

‘Yer A Wizard, Gamer

Set nearly a hundred years before the events of Harry Potter, you start off as a fifth-year student receiving a letter to join Hogwarts School Of Witchcraft and Wizardry with one Professor Fig as your mentor for the journey. Right off the bat, the wheels of the narrative are set in motion when you’re attacked enroute Hogwarts while being escorted by Professor Fig. Upon arrival at the school – the world feels all too familiar – the tapering castle towers, the great hall, the black lake and every minute detail that simply makes Hogwarts what it is.

You can’t help but have a big grin when that sorting hat first rests on your head, placing you in the house where you belong – either Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Slytherin. There are multiple ways to getting sorted – you can answer a few questions and let the hat choose the house for you, you can connect your Pottermore account if you have one or simply choose a house within the game for yourself. Each house’s common room is the starting point for your adventure with exclusive house-specific quests leading towards the main narrative.