Funnycontrol on the Amrit Kaal Budget

Vikram Poddar
Feb 01, 2023 / 08:18 PM IST

The internet says: “Amrit Kaal is the critical time when the gates of greater pleasure open for the inhuman, angels and human beings.”

Perhaps we should also ask our politicians to get a fresh PUC: Politician Under Control certificate from their constituents each year to certify that they are still capable of driving their manifestos. (Photo: Leif Bergerson via Pexels)

The Union Budget has finally been presented. This will ensure enough work for financial influencers for the rest of February. The budget is like their Valentine’s Day. There were a lot of announcements that left the honourable members of the house hoarse with applause. Except for the smokers who were hoarse even before the announcement of National Calamity tax increase of 16 percent. I asked the paan wallah when the tax increase would kick in and he suggested 3-4 days. I am smoking even as I type this article to maximize the arbitrage in cigarette price difference in this period.  Now my lungs have declared a national calamity.

What really tickled my fancy was the FM announcing: “This is the first budget in the Amrit Kaal”. I'm sure you’ll discover more people googled what is Amrit Kaal than what are the changes from the previous income tax regime. I found on Google and I quote: “Amrit Kaal is the critical time when the gates of greater pleasure open for the inhuman, angels and human beings.” To which I can only wonder exactly what kind of green cultivation is being encouraged by this government. This is a green bond even I wouldn’t mind investing in.

For entrepreneurs, the government has reduced 39,000 compliances and decriminalised 3,400 legal provisions to boost the ease-of-doing business. But I am a very empathetic person. I am feeling sad for the people whose whole business was getting compliances done as their business has gone from ease to freeze. Anyone who has tried to get an attested certificate from college for overseas admissions knows what I’m talking about. I am more entertained by the fact that before this there were 3,400 ways to attract criminal charges simply for running a business. Even if it’s not into “green” cultivation.

For Senior citizens this budget has increased the limit under the Senior Citizens Savings scheme from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh. But for most senior citizens in India, their retirement plan is their children. Try telling your senior citizen you want to quit your corporate job to become an Instagram reel maker. You will soon have to retire hurt.