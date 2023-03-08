 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

Funnycontrol | On International Women's Day 2023, a look at gender parity in unusual places

Vikram Poddar
Mar 08, 2023 / 06:58 PM IST

Corporate fraud, jail time for mommies and advertisements that spark more conversation than sales.

Over the years, Women’s Day has been a great source of inspiration for this writer. Mainly when he is asked by companies to perform stand-up comedy on Women’s Day for a women-only audience. (Image: Somben Chea/Pexels)

International Women’s Day is often known as IWD not to be mistaken with WMD. I asked the editor if I could use pink font to write this article, but it was declined due to budgetary reasons. So I am wearing pink chappals while typing this and hope it counts. Hershey’s the candy maker has recently launched a women’s day campaign featuring a trans woman which has the internet up in storm. Some have argued that it’s a man dressed as a woman thus insulting the very notion of women’s day. Others argue that this argument is transphobic. In this whole mess, the poor chocolate itself has been left without any media coverage. If no one wants it, I am happy to take it off their hands for Valentine’s Day next year.

But no discussion of Women’s Day can be complete without covering some of our illustrious women business leaders who in recent times have also been the source of many illustrious memes.

Take the case of Chanda Choker. Perhaps she took the ad slogan of “bada hai toh behtar hai” a little too seriously and applied it to the hole in their balance sheet as well. Ironically the brand ambassador for that campaign was Ricky Ponting who was called punter by his own teammates during his playing days. Then we have Nahin Na Lal Kid Wahi who resigned from Alt-ego Capital after the famed NBFC backed by marquee names defaulted on an interest payment. Whenever questioned about it at various forums, she cites the achievements in Diversity & Inclusion at the firm during her tenure. “We ensured that all the stakeholders suffered equally in the default furthering our goals of Equity. I put the E in DE&I”.

But in these times of global investing, why stick only to India? In 2004, the famed Martha Stewart was arrested for felony charges of insider trading in the failed biotech company Imclone’s stock in 2001. Remember, 2001 was the time when adding dot-com to your name could get you a billion-dollar valuation even if your name was Vladmir Putin. In a true inspiration for women worldwide, Martha Stewart’s empire grew even bigger after being released from prison. She starred in the Martha Stewart Show and even launched a podcast in the recent past thus indicating how she was two decades ahead on the shock influencer economy.