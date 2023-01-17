Funnycontrol | Joshimath and that sinking feeling

Bull runs have their ups and downs, too. (Photo: Isaw Company via Pexels)

I love taking trips to Uttarakhand. A lot of people often look for a different kind of trip there, but it’s not the kind you can mention on Tripadvisor.

Joshimath a holy town in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, has been in the news recently for all the wrong reasons. If Joshimath were a person, it would be Jerome Powell. Because poor old Jerome has been repeatedly telling the markets: “We are sinking and there are no lifeboats. And you’re on board the inflation Titanic.”

The National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has released satellite images of Joshimath and a preliminary report on land subsidence which shows that the entire town may sink. Luckily in India you can pray to the Gods to sink everyone else except your own community.

Scientists are still studying the cracks that have appeared in the houses and roads due to land subsidence in the town. Every second Mumbaikar is automatically qualified to be such a scientist.

After more than 500 houses developed cracks in the town, 99 families have been shifted. The hundredth family are diehard Tendulkar fans, so they are expected to take their time, even at the expense of their neighbours.

The town witnessed protests this month amid updates that the buildings at risk would have to be demolished. Many old people flatly refused to leave, saying: “We haven’t let go of our beliefs even as our relationships with our children are sinking because of them.” There are many such old people in the markets, too, who are still hanging on to their portfolios, even taking printouts of their demat share certificates that they file and keep in actual portfolios.

Geologists are blaming rapid urbanization and power projects for the state of Joshimath. But these old folks believe the divinity of Joshimath’s location will save it from sinking. Similarly, many folks who believed in the divinity of Elon Musk are still clutching on to their sinking Tesla shares.

Many such folks also believe Jerome Powell is the judge of Bigg boss and the whole threat of raising interest rates is just a reality show that the Fed sponsors for TRP ratings. So they will continue to hold on to their shares propped up by cheap money and built on even hollower fundamentals than the ancient landslide site that Joshimath came up on.

In 2022, bulls and bears rose and sank with more volatility than the mood of a fufaji at an Indian wedding. But as we await the Federal Reserve meeting in February alongside our own annual budget, let’s hope neither of them throw up any nasty surprises. Because that may lead to many a boat - uh, sinking. And the waters will be flooded with wet portfolios holding securities no longer worth the paper they are printed on.