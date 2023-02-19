 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Funnycontrol | How to scale to a jillion trillion intergalactic dollar enterprise before lunch

Vikram Poddar
Feb 19, 2023

Of UFOs and APIs: Unidentified financial objectives and alien portfolio investors.

Would you consider diversifying into some Martian Startups? (Photo: Lucas Pezeta via Pexels)

The last three years have been anything but mundane for the financial markets, to say the least. We had the Covid slump, then the leap, then the war slump, then the leap and now we have UFOs in the skies.

Personally, I am all for alien companies to get listed on our bourses. At least they can justify the P/E ratio claiming interstellar distances. It would also be great for the depths of the markets to have a new category: APIs or Alien Portfolio Investors.

I wouldn’t mind diversifying into some Martian Startups. Perhaps their aim is to launch a spaceship to Earth. Perhaps they have their own version of Elon Musk. And more importantly, their own version of Elon Musk on Twitter. And it might be prudent to have some off-planet tax havens incorporated on Jupiter.  You pay money for the James Webb Telescope to not look at you.

I think our boards could also do with some interstellar diversity and inclusion. Alien directors could offer perspectives like “You can keep arguing over what colour the logo of the conference should be, but I am telling you right now a Hindenburg-sized asteroid is heading for the Indian equity markets. We have already shorted the moon in anticipation.”