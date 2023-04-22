 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
From Victoria's Secret Bombshell to Juicy Couture, the best fruity scents for women

Ashwin Rajagopalan
Apr 22, 2023 / 12:50 PM IST

Get ready for summer with a burst of fruity scents! From Victoria's Secret Bombshell to Versace's sparkling pomegranate to Tom Ford's luscious cherry and more, there's a fruit scent for everyone

Take your pick from Tom Ford, Jimmy Choo, Versace and more, here are the best fruity perfumes for women

Whether you’re on the beach or at your favourite hill getaway, you can use a burst of fruit in your scent to energise you. Add some sparkle to your summer routine and some verve to your day with a strong hint of fruit. From tropical fruits like pineapple, to citrus blasts to your favourite berries, we’ve rounded up an array of scents that can bring some summer cheer and also make sure you smell good all day.

Versace Bright Crystal