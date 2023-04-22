From Victoria's Secret Bombshell to Juicy Couture, the best fruity scents for women

Take your pick from Tom Ford, Jimmy Choo, Versace and more, here are the best fruity perfumes for women

Whether you’re on the beach or at your favourite hill getaway, you can use a burst of fruit in your scent to energise you. Add some sparkle to your summer routine and some verve to your day with a strong hint of fruit. From tropical fruits like pineapple, to citrus blasts to your favourite berries, we’ve rounded up an array of scents that can bring some summer cheer and also make sure you smell good all day.

Versace Bright Crystal

You’re likely to gravitate towards the showstopper bottle, with its bold yet elegant bottle cap. This sophisticated flacon houses a pink juice that reveals one of the key notes in the mix. A sparkling pomegranate note is one of the highlights of this scent that also includes a strong yuzu note in its opening blast. Envisioned by Master Perfumer Alberto Morillas, this scent features vibrant fruity notes that are complemented by floral notes and wrapped up with white musk.

Price: Rs 8,100 / 90 ml

Jimmy Choo Eau de Parfum

The flacon breaks the clutter with a spectacular design of animal skin that makes a connection with Jimmy Choo’s coveted bags and shoes. This one’s for your inner diva, a fruity and flowery scent accentuated by precious woods. It’s the fruity opening notes that set this apart. There’s a distinctive pear note complemented by sweet tangerines and fresh green tones. Just like other Jimmy Choo products, this scent belongs to the red carpet and wraps up with a warm base of patchouli and toffee.

Price: Rs 6,300 / 60 ml

Tom Ford – Lost Cherry

Tom Ford compares this scent to a plump fruit waiting to be eaten. The scent captures the same powerful and insatiable appeal of a luscious cherry. The scent is dominated by notes of cherry liqueur with a touch of bitter almond that drip into its heart. This is a fruity, warm, spicy and gourmand scent all at the same time. The Cherry Red Bottle captures the scent’s dichotomy of sweet and dark, while the pale pink label invokes images of cherry blossom blooms.

Price: Rs 24,700 / 50 ml

Cheap & Chic I Love Love Moschino

This scent captures the free spirit and effervescence of the Moschino brand. This one’s for the woman in love who’s lively and fun loving. The funky bottle captures the spirit of this scent. The scent begins with a fruity first whiff – grapefruit, orange and lemon come together with crunchy redcurrant. The floral heart includes lily of the valley and tea rose before you are enveloped in warm musks and sensual cedar.

Price: Rs 3,200 / 30 ml

Juicy Couture Women’s Couture Couture Eau De Parfum

Need a burst of energy on a drab Monday morning? This scent might help. One of the most sparkling fragrances from the aughts, this one is fashioned by the elegance and refinement that we’ve come to associate with the house of Juicy Couture. This citrus blast – it opens with mandarin orange and grapefruit, is sweet yet not cloyingly sweet. The fragrance also includes notes like jasmine, honeysuckle and plum, base notes are amber, vanilla and sandalwood.

Price: Rs 4,380 / 50 ml

Incanto Shine Salvatore Ferragamo

The nose for this scent is Karine Dubreuil-Sereni who was born and raised in Grasse, the emblematic capital of perfumery. This is one of Salvatore Ferragamo’s most successful scents from the 2000s and starts on a fresh and fruity note. Incanto Shine opens with the fresh notes of pineapple, bergamot and passion fruit. Heart notes include pink peony, freesia and peach are at its heart. The intense base combines cedar with amber and musk in a scent that captures Ferragamo’s unique signature style.

Price: Rs 6,900 / 100 ml

Victoria's Secret Bombshell Passion EDP

It’s one of America’s fastest selling fragrances and true to its name, it’s loaded with energy. Positioned as an accessory for the confident and bold woman, this is a quintessential summer scent that kicks off with citrus notes and Brazilian purple passion fruit. This bright and sparkling scent features a floral heart and its signature Italian pine note that adds to its unbridled energy.

Price: Rs 6,499 / 50 ml