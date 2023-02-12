 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Exhibition | When women take hold of art

Saurabh Sharma
Feb 12, 2023 / 03:37 PM IST

The Delhi exhibition, 'Mycelial Legacies', presents 60 years of practice and 30 artists, in keeping with curator Deeksha Nath's 'desire to include artists who are (present) across generations', from the late artists Kishori Kaul and Rini Dhumal, to Anita Dube and Nilima Sheikh, among others.

Nilima Sheikh's 'Rozgari 1, 2, 3, 4', brush drawing and stencil (Sanjhi) printing with casein, tempera and gilding on sangqneri handmade paper (232.9 x 76.7 cm) ©Nilima Sheikh

Thirty women artists’ works in an exhibition titled Mycelial Legacies are on display in the Centre for Contemporary Art (CCA), Bikaner House, Delhi, till 12 February. Interestingly, neither a theme nor chronology tethers them together. Instead, it is the desire of its curator, Deeksha Nath, to tell the story of the creative production of the Baroda school of art — artists involved with the Faculty of Fine Arts at the Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU) of Baroda — through its women artists.

Nath — an art critic and curator who divides her time between New Delhi and Geneva — notes that MSU Baroda “is an institution that a lot of women have been associated with and contributed to, yet we continue to talk of its history and the moulding and shaping of it (only) in terms of its male stalwarts.” For her, “it was important to begin, resurge, and create an inclusive — a gender-inclusive history” to be precise without denying the “instrumental role that key [male] figures in the institution’s history such as NS Bendre, Gulam Mohammed Sheikh, KG Subramanyan, or Sankho Chaudhuri” played.

Deeksha Nath

Through her lens