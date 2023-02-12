Exhibition | When women take hold of art

Nilima Sheikh's 'Rozgari 1, 2, 3, 4', brush drawing and stencil (Sanjhi) printing with casein, tempera and gilding on sangqneri handmade paper (232.9 x 76.7 cm) ©Nilima Sheikh

Thirty women artists’ works in an exhibition titled Mycelial Legacies are on display in the Centre for Contemporary Art (CCA), Bikaner House, Delhi, till 12 February. Interestingly, neither a theme nor chronology tethers them together. Instead, it is the desire of its curator, Deeksha Nath, to tell the story of the creative production of the Baroda school of art — artists involved with the Faculty of Fine Arts at the Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU) of Baroda — through its women artists.

Nath — an art critic and curator who divides her time between New Delhi and Geneva — notes that MSU Baroda “is an institution that a lot of women have been associated with and contributed to, yet we continue to talk of its history and the moulding and shaping of it (only) in terms of its male stalwarts.” For her, “it was important to begin, resurge, and create an inclusive — a gender-inclusive history” to be precise without denying the “instrumental role that key [male] figures in the institution’s history such as NS Bendre, Gulam Mohammed Sheikh, KG Subramanyan, or Sankho Chaudhuri” played.

Deeksha Nath

Through her lens

On being asked how she zeroed down on the list that includes popular, newer, and contemporary artists involved in a variety of creative practices, Nath says that her intention was to highlight lesser-known works or achievements of these artists. “Everyone knows that Nasreen Mohamedi taught in the painting department, but, for instance, Ira Chaudhuri not only studied at the institution but was also instrumental (in establishing) the ceramics department. She even taught there for a year. Such contributions are lesser known,” she further adds.

For the above reason, this exhibition is a long-term project for her. She’s planning to do more of them because “thirty women do not represent the breadth and depth of the artists who have come out of the institution”. Not only that, but she’s also “speaking to critics and historians — women, again — who’ve graduated from Vadodara to begin publications and seminars around it.”

But how did this thought to spotlight women-only works crystallised in her? Nath responds, “As I get older, I am less reluctant to be known as a woman curator. In your twenties, you don’t want to be identified very bindingly by those nomenclatures.” While she acknowledges that “there is a greater move towards nonbinary identification,” she doesn’t feel that the idea to showcase women’s work is “dated because various social movements and protests in the recent past — Shaheen Bagh, Iran, or Afghanistan — have been led by women!”

Anita Dube’s 'Disturbed Children'. (Photo: Saurabh Sharma)

Capturing intergenerational influence

Nath says that by presenting sixty years of practice, she was particularly invested in the timespan and range of work because it was her “desire to include artists who are (present) across generations, so there is late Kishori Kaul whose works begin from the 1960s (but also) artists like Rini Dhumal, who passed away recently. She was associated with the faculty from the 70s up until the 2000s. So, there are artists who have not only shaped both the institution but also contemporary practices. For example, Kishori Kaul, who hasn’t been shown for many years, Nilima Sheikh, Anita Dube, and Shakuntala Kulkarni. The desire was to show the lineage [in a way]. For instance, when you place [the] works of Pooja Mandal, who graduated in 2019, next to Sumakshi Singh and Nilima Sheikh’s works you recognise the contributions these artists have made to the younger women artists. This [helps] create an art-historical discourse, and this influence of the artists [on each other allows us] to begin to think about these artists and their creations more critically.”

And what variety can one expect from this exhibition? Quite many. Literally. “There is, for instance, works of Ira Chaudhuri whose contributions you just cannot discount. She not only played an instrumental role in setting up the ceramics department in Baroda but also the Garhi Studios (Lalit Kala Akademi), Delhi. Then, works of artists who were very technical and interested in their field, such as Jyotsna Bhatt — who had to [begin] from scratch because nothing was available to them, so they built the technical pace of ceramics and created a place for it within the contemporary art, taking it from the crafts-based practice — are also here. And there’s also a wide range of printmaking from different times.”

Rakhi Peswani’s 'Splittings' and 'Re-couplings' (Photo: Saurabh Sharma)

Further, there are Rini Dhumal’s works that “are located in practices that are seen as women’s practices, but they’re also very contemporary and subversive in many ways” can be found at the ongoing exhibition, alongside Nath’s contemporaries Sumakshi Singh and Rakhi Peswani. “Because a lot of artists work across mediums, you’ll also find paintings, sculptures, photography, and video installations. Latika Katt’s bronze and marble, for example, Abandoned, and her more recent works (are also there). So, the exhibition is trying to draw out the range of material practices and engagements (of these artists) over the years, and it’s bound to grow because its scope is wide. And this is why we faced challenges in curating it because we had to borrow works from private collectors, museums, and what artists have in their own collections because you (inevitably) work around the limitations that are there, you take them onboard rather than fighting against them.”