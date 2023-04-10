 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Does Chennai have the best café culture in India? Head to these marquee places for proof

Ashwin Rajagopalan
Apr 10, 2023 / 03:32 PM IST

Filter coffee or cappuccino: From India’s first cycling-themed café to a photography themed one to a café hidden in a verdant garden, here are the best cafés in Chennai

If there’s one trend that has been an integral part of Chennai’s ever evolving F&B scene this millennium, it’s the ‘Café’. Chennai is one of India’s first big metros with a long-established café scene and it probably all began with Amethyst in the early 2000s. The city’s marquee cafes have all taken their own signature route to create a loyal legion of fans.

From India’s first cycling-themed café to a photography themed one to a café hidden in a verdant garden, Chennai has it all. This is where long-lost buddies catch up or business meetings happen over a cuppah.

Wild Garden Café Amethyst

Amethyst’s sugarcane juice is a Chennai legend