Does Chennai have the best café culture in India? Head to these marquee places for proof

If there’s one trend that has been an integral part of Chennai’s ever evolving F&B scene this millennium, it’s the ‘Café’. Chennai is one of India’s first big metros with a long-established café scene and it probably all began with Amethyst in the early 2000s. The city’s marquee cafes have all taken their own signature route to create a loyal legion of fans.

From India’s first cycling-themed café to a photography themed one to a café hidden in a verdant garden, Chennai has it all. This is where long-lost buddies catch up or business meetings happen over a cuppah.

Wild Garden Café Amethyst

Amethyst’s sugarcane juice is a Chennai legend

Still the benchmark café experience for most Chennaites, the Amethyst journey began in an imposing colonial bungalow before moving to its new address a decade later; this one has a story to tell too. It was once a granary. Amethyst’s sugarcane juice is a Chennai legend and then there’s the fail-proof banana bread and a smattering of daily specials. The chequered flooring and period furniture transport you to another time and place while the lush garden setting is a welcome respite from the city hustle.

Ciclo Café

Ciclo Cafe has a new, larger outpost along East Coast Road (close to the ECR toll plaza) (Image: Cafeciclo/Instagram)

It was no surprise when India’s first cycling-themed café opened in Chennai even as India’s romance with cycling as a serious fitness and outdoor activity began. Chennai has long been one of India’s cycling production hubs. Ciclo opened its doors in Kotturpuram, one of the city’s upscale neighbourhoods. We’d also recommend the new, larger outpost along East Coast Road (close to the ECR toll plaza). Ciclo isn’t just a big deal for the city’s large cycling community but a great spot for all-day favourites including their signature thin-crust pizzas and desserts.

Chamiers Café

Chamiers takes you back to the Madras of old with the same appeal of an English-style tearoom (Image: Chamiers Cafe)

One of the city’s most popular all-day breakfast venues, it can be tough to score tables on the weekend. Chamiers takes you back to the Madras of old with the same appeal of an English-style tearoom, replete with wallpaper and vintage photographs. It shares space with Anokhi, one of Chennai’s most popular fashion destinations. Its location in the swish Boat Club Road area also makes it an expat magnet. Aside from freshly squeezed juices and signature desserts, they also do a version of filter coffee that almost meets the approval of the city’s coffee snobs.

Bistrograph

This is one of India’s first photography-themed cafes (Image: Bistrograph)

Located in the leafy surrounds of Sastri Nagar, this is one of India’s first photography-themed cafes. They take this pitch quite seriously here – one section of the café is reserved for photo shoots and you can also surprise your date with a personalised cappuccino topped with their photo printed on the foam. It’s not just the photography, they also take their food seriously here: the smoked chicken soup is a must try.

Museum Café

Props in the café include pictures that chronicle the disability movement in India (Image: Museum Cafe)

A café with a view and a café with a mission, this charming café offers a view of Chennai’s emblematic Marina Beach but makes our list for its unique mission. Run in conjunction with the Foundation of Vocational Training and part of the Museum of Possibilities, this well-lit café is fronted with staff with disabilities who greet you with the warmest smiles in the city. Props in the café include pictures that chronicle the disability movement in India. The Madras Mania pizza is a bestseller here.

Entrance Café

Entrance Café hits all the right notes with its décor and eclectic menu (Image: Entrance Cafe)

One of the city’s most ‘Instagrammed’ new F&B hotspots, Entrance Café hits quite a few right notes with its décor and eclectic menu. It’s a large café – spread over 5000 sq. ft and also incorporates a shimmering water body. The menu rounds up sharing plates from across the world – from fiery Asian curries to baos and the house favourite – a vegan Crème Brûlée.

Coco Maya

this rooftop lounge is one of the city’s popular spots for a sundowner (Image: Coco Maya)

If there’s one thing Chennai’s cafes have nailed, it’s their all-day breakfast menus. The shakshuka at Coco Maya is a case in point. Coco Maya is more than just an all-day breakfast destination, this rooftop lounge is one of the city’s popular spots for a sundowner. The convenient location (in the heart of the CBD around Nungambakkam), relaxed vibe and loungy appeal – this also doubles up as a rooftop bar and grill, all add up.