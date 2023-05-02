 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Do it yourself: This is your go-to guide to creating the perfect luxury spa day at home

Sushmita Srivastav
May 02, 2023 / 08:02 AM IST

DIY tips: Imagine experts with magic hands kneading your withered body like a dough, and pull-pummel-prim it to leave you rejuvenated. Here's how to turn your home into a relaxing sanctuary, and be on your way to zen in no time.

To make sure you aren’t disturbed during your me-time, plan everything ahead (Image: cookie_studio / Freepik )

There's no place like home, as they say. And there’s certainly no better feeling than crashing on your couch in your favourite set of pajamas with a hot cuppa of choice after a long, tedious day. Or, is there? Well, we might know one way how you can not only relax but also rejuvenate yourself without having to leave the comforts of your cozy home: A DIY luxury spa!

Don’t get us wrong. We’d love to escape for an unplugged week of bliss at a wellness retreat, where experts with magic hands knead your withered body like a dough, and pull-pummel-prim it to leave you rejuvenated. But then, who has the time or the money to go splurging on spa-cations every other week? Even day spas are budget breakers these days. So, in today’s time when self-care is a necessity, an at-home spa experience is an absolute godsent.

From picking DIY masks, soothing teas, and the perfect scent, to drawing the perfect relaxing bath, learning the right massage techniques, and transforming your bedroom for sounder sleep, here's all you need to know about creating the perfect luxury spa at home.

You must know in your heart and head what you wish to accomplish through this time for yourself (Image: Pexels)