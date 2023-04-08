 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

Digitizing heritage: Documenting Delhi’s Art Deco buildings

Murali K Menon
Apr 08, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST

Architect and co-founder of Deco in Delhi Geetanjali Sayal on searching for Art Deco in Delhi even as demolitions and building modifications threaten obfuscation, and the patrons and architects behind it.

Shankar Terrace in Chandni Chowk was built in 1936 by Master, Sathe, & Bhuta (photo credit: Usha Dayal Kumar); and (right) Kamala Nagar has a lot of buildings with Indianised Art Deco Design motifs, murals, and designs in coloured terrazzo. (photo credit: Deco in Delhi)

Art Deco is not usually spoken about in the context of Delhi, a city characterised by Mughal, neoclassical, and Modernist architectural styles. But around the mid-20th century, Art Deco did have a brief dalliance with Delhi. If you look hard enough, you can still find traces and echoes of it, says architect Geetanjali Sayal.

In February 2020, Sayal, who was keen on finding “alternative narratives of Delhi” and has a fondness for less studied architectural styles, went for a walk with fellow architect Prashansa Sachdeva around Daryaganj where the latter lived. “We walked around Ansari Road, Asaf Ali Road, and finally around Chandni Chowk, discovering 'about 15 buildings' with Deco elements. That was how it all started,” says Sayal.

Three years later, Sayal and Sachdeva, have, with the help of a grant from the India Foundation for the Arts, created Deco in Delhi, a digital repository that documents the short-lived, scattered bloom of Art Deco in the capital through which they hope to create awareness about this much ignored facet of the city’s urban heritage.

Brihan Maharshtra Bhawan Staircase, Paharganj (Photo: Deco in Delhi)