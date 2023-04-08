Digitizing heritage: Documenting Delhi’s Art Deco buildings

Shankar Terrace in Chandni Chowk was built in 1936 by Master, Sathe, & Bhuta (photo credit: Usha Dayal Kumar); and (right) Kamala Nagar has a lot of buildings with Indianised Art Deco Design motifs, murals, and designs in coloured terrazzo. (photo credit: Deco in Delhi)

Art Deco is not usually spoken about in the context of Delhi, a city characterised by Mughal, neoclassical, and Modernist architectural styles. But around the mid-20th century, Art Deco did have a brief dalliance with Delhi. If you look hard enough, you can still find traces and echoes of it, says architect Geetanjali Sayal.

In February 2020, Sayal, who was keen on finding “alternative narratives of Delhi” and has a fondness for less studied architectural styles, went for a walk with fellow architect Prashansa Sachdeva around Daryaganj where the latter lived. “We walked around Ansari Road, Asaf Ali Road, and finally around Chandni Chowk, discovering 'about 15 buildings' with Deco elements. That was how it all started,” says Sayal.

Three years later, Sayal and Sachdeva, have, with the help of a grant from the India Foundation for the Arts, created Deco in Delhi, a digital repository that documents the short-lived, scattered bloom of Art Deco in the capital through which they hope to create awareness about this much ignored facet of the city’s urban heritage.

Brihan Maharshtra Bhawan Staircase, Paharganj (Photo: Deco in Delhi)

In this interview with Moneycontrol, Sayal talks about the search for Art Deco in Delhi, the patrons and architects behind it, and the Bombay connection.

Art Deco was driven by the urban elite in Mumbai. Who were the people behind Deco in Delhi?

That formed a major part of our investigations as well. We have looked at 100 buildings in all. Sometimes we discovered the building first and spotted clues that gave us some idea of its origin. The institutional buildings, of course, were well-known, so it was easier to know more about them. Then, there were the residences – the ‘mahals’ and ‘bhavans’ – that belonged to the princes. Some of these were designed by architects from Bombay such as Master, Sathe, & Bhuta. The princes had a lot of exposure to the West and they all wanted to be in Delhi after it was inaugurated as the new capital in 1931. This was also around the same time when you saw the rise of prefabricated technologies that found favour with the middle class and certain sets of people which did not align with the neoclassical style at the time. And, finally, there were the architects, such as Walter Skyes George, who had started experimenting with newer styles outside the imperial zone.

The patrons were visionaries who knew the potential of Art Deco. It was about material experimentation, playing with form and colour, and soon a more Indianised version of Art Deco was integrated into residential designs as well. The style didn’t flower the way it did in Bombay because it was never really widely popular. It existed in pockets. Again, post-Independence there were several other alternative styles that fitted better with the vision of modern India. And while it had aesthetic appeal, it wasn’t necessarily very economical.

What kind of challenges did you encounter as you dug deeper into Art Deco in Delhi?

Unlike in Mumbai, there is no resistance to modifying Art Deco buildings in Delhi. There is no value associated to the buildings as such. During the course of our project, we saw two buildings being demolished, and even as we speak, Shankar Terrace, in Chandni Chowk, which was built in 1936 by Master, Sathe, & Bhuta, is undergoing modifications. So a lot of our work was an exercise in deconstruction: was a particular building originally an Art Deco structure? What were the original parts of it and what had been modified over time? Plus, we also had to battle with a general lack of pre-existing documentation about these buildings.

Geetanjali Sayal

Tell us about some memorable discoveries you made while trawling the city’s streets.

We never really had a roadmap. We would spend hours walking and most of our discoveries were accidental. Take Shankar Terrace, for instance. It’s an iconic building for us now, but it was just lost in the fabric. But one particular discovery we are particularly proud of is of engineer-architect Mohinder Singh’s work on Pusa Road. Singh worked with the municipality and taught himself design techniques and standards by referring to British Design and Construction manuals. We had spotted this lovely Art Deco residence and there was this elderly man who was sitting on the balcony. He happened to be Mohinder Singh’s father and he proudly pointed us towards some of the other buildings that were designed by Singh.

A lot of Bombay Art Deco is described as ‘tropical deco’. Did you discern any such pattern in the structures in Delhi that you documented?

We were unable to find clusters of buildings that could have exhibited a commonality. But there were certain streets, such as this one in Kamala Nagar, which has a lot of buildings with Indianised Art Deco Design motifs, murals, and designs in coloured terrazzo. In some places, we also spotted small clusters of buildings built in the Streamline Moderne style, which is a more simplified version of Art Deco.