'Avalanche' of condoms at fashion show in Italy. Watch

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 24, 2023 / 03:00 PM IST

Fashion brand diesel set its stage with 2 lakh condom packets, in a nod to its collaboration with Durex to promote sex positivity.

"We like to play at Diesel, and we are serious about it," the brand's creative director said. (Image credit: @diesel/Instagram)

Italian clothing brand Diesel opened its Fall Winter show at the Milan Fashion Week with a mountain of condoms in the background.

Models dressed in their signature denim designs posed in front of a mound of red-packets containing Durex condoms and walked a ramp bathed in red light.

The set, an "avalanche" of 2 lakh condom packets, was a nod to Diesel's collaboration with Durex.

Adding to the mood was a techno soundtrack sprinkled with moans.

Diesel announced that beginning April, it will distribute 3 lakh condoms for free at stores around the world, in the spirit of "freedom, pleasure and sex positivity".