'Avalanche' of condoms at fashion show in Italy. Watch

"We like to play at Diesel, and we are serious about it," the brand's creative director said. (Image credit: @diesel/Instagram)

Italian clothing brand Diesel opened its Fall Winter show at the Milan Fashion Week with a mountain of condoms in the background.

Models dressed in their signature denim designs posed in front of a mound of red-packets containing Durex condoms and walked a ramp bathed in red light.

The set, an "avalanche" of 2 lakh condom packets, was a nod to Diesel's collaboration with Durex.

Adding to the mood was a techno soundtrack sprinkled with moans.

Diesel announced that beginning April, it will distribute 3 lakh condoms for free at stores around the world, in the spirit of "freedom, pleasure and sex positivity".

"Diesel stands for democracy, choice and sex positivity as a human right," the fashion brand added.

The brand's Fall Winter 2023 collection promotes the idea of safe sex.

"The collection is more condensed and concentrated, more grown up, fun and strong and playful," Glenn Martensk, the brand's creative director, said. "We like to play at Diesel, and we are serious about it. Have fun, respect each other, be safe."

Diesel's collection featured sheer outfits, ripped low-rise jeans and satiny dresses with thigh-high slits.