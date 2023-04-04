Deliciously desi twists to butter board recipes: Whip up a storm with chicken tikka or pao bhaji

Indian-American writer, former supermodel and television host Padma Lakshmi isn't impressed with the newest rage in kitchens all over the world, the butter board trend. In an interview with Allure magazine earlier this year, the Bravo's Top Chef judge said there's nothing to spreading a thick layer of butter on top of wooden boards and then dragging crackers and other snacks through it.

This is one trend she wants to see go, and looks like the world was listening to her given how the butter boards are slowly and steadily moving away from dinner tables and buffets.

But how about giving its popularity (never mind waning) a desi touch for food lovers like us? Take note of these desi options suggested by chefs from some top restaurants and hotels across India.

Chef Manish Sharma, Executive Chef, Radisson Blu, Udaipur

Desi garlic cheese and yoghurt board: What can be more healthy than yoghurt?



This desi garlic cheese and yogurt board consists of all the nutrients and vitamins you need in a healthy diet.



You'll need hang yoghurt, feta cheese, mint and roasted garlic, salt, and lemon juice.



Top it with cherry tomato, tomato caviar grilled asparagus, avocado, broccoli florets , Shimeji mushroom, fresh plum, walnuts, gherkins , fried garlic, grilled baguette bread, fresh parsley leaves.



Sprinkle over the toppings of your choice. Don't go overboard. Instead, try for a mix of flavours, textures and colours. To amp up the flavour, you could add grated lemon zest, edible flowers, and herbs.



Serve with bread or crackers.

(Image: Radisson Blu, Udaipur)



The lip-smacking desi hummus board can be easily prepared. All you need is to grind cooked kabuli chana, roasted garlic, salt, lemon juice, and tahini sauce.



Top it with cucumber, mint, caviar, black olive, green olive, Kalamata olive, jalapeno, fried garlic, cucumber sticks, grilled pita bread, crushed banana chips, pickled onions, chili oil, Roasted Honey almond, Golden Raisin, Grapes, Fennel leaves, and pomegranates.

Sarson ka saag and makke ki roti white butter board: An ode to the mainland culinary bylanes of Punjab (Image: Crowne Plaza New Delhi Okhla)

The board consists of cooked sarson ka saag (alternatively sauté spinach can also be used) smeared with white butter and topped up with brown onion, fresh onions, green chilies, coriander leaves, garlic, and chili flakes.



The spread can be served traditionally with makke ki roti or with garlic naan. Deconstructed chicken tikka butter board: A spin to the popular Mughlai delicacy chicken tikka (Image: Crowne Plaza New Delhi Okhla)

Tandoori chicken chunks are topped with white and yellow butter in equal proportions, plus a dash of sautéed capsicum, chopped onions, chopped tomatoes, red chili flakes, and fresh coriander.



The ingredients are further smeared with a makhani gravy and a pinch of kasoori methi.



Can be served with garlic naan or toasted bread. The Himalayan Salt Butter Board: Himalayan Salt forms the soul of Kumaoni cuisine and this butter board is an expression of the same (Image: Crowne Plaza New Delhi Okhla)

Unsalted butter is topped with green garlic chop, crushed garlic cloves, muddled red deghi mirch, crushed green chili, chopped green coriander leaves, and Himalayan salt or rock salt powder. Goes very well with kuttu (buckwheat )-bread or chapati or parantha. Chef Aditi Dixit, Application Chef, CYK Hospitalities Achari butter board: Mix white makhan with homemade pickle masala, mustard oil and kasoori methi

Spread it out on board and garnish it with chopped up mango pickle for a burst of flavour.



Serve it up with papad, khakhra, grilled paneer or vegetables. It can also go perfectly with fish fingers. Pao Bhaji butter board: Serve it with toasted bread, croutons, papdi, nimki, monaco biscuit, or any crisp of your choice

Mix soft butter with pao bhaji masala, and spread it out on a board.



Garnish with chopped onion, lemon juice, coriander leaves, fried chopped chilies, sev, pomegranate seeds, sliced ginger and a good sprinkle of bhaji masala on top. Breakfast butter board: It can be a great addition to your brunch table

Mix soft butter with caramelised chopped bacon, fine chopped rosemary and a dash of maple syrup.



Spread it out on board and drizzle with maple syrup on it and garnish with toasted nuts.



Use it as spread for your bread or it can be best paired with pancakes, crepes and waffles. Vegan butter board: It is a fun way to recreate the board without the worry of extra calories

Start spreading peanut butter on board. Use two to three different flavoured peanut butter (creamy, crunchy, chocolate) to amp up the health game.



Garnish it with toasted nuts, muesli, seeds, and chocolate chips and serve it with apple slices, banana, berries, bread slices, digestive biscuits or croutons. Gunpowder butter board: Pair it up with baby idli, appams, paniyaram, dosa, fried calamari, or prawns

Mix the soft butter with lemon gunpowder and crushed fried curry leaves.



Spread it out on a board and garnish with fried cashews, fried curry leaves, and thinly sliced fried dry red chilies & sprinkle gunpowder on top.

Nivedita Sharma