 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

Deliciously desi twists to butter board recipes: Whip up a storm with chicken tikka or pao bhaji

Nivedita Sharma
Apr 04, 2023 / 06:54 PM IST

The butter board was once a raging trend in kitchens all over the world. Here's a desi touch to it. Would you be interested in a sarson ka saag and makke ki roti white butter board?

Desi Garlic Cheese and Yogurt board (Image: Radisson Blu, Udaipur)

Indian-American writer, former supermodel and television host Padma Lakshmi isn't impressed with the newest rage in kitchens all over the world, the butter board trend. In an interview with Allure magazine earlier this year, the Bravo's Top Chef judge said there's nothing to spreading a thick layer of butter on top of wooden boards and then dragging crackers and other snacks through it.

This is one trend she wants to see go, and looks like the world was listening to her given how the butter boards are slowly and steadily moving away from dinner tables and buffets.

But how about giving its popularity (never mind waning) a desi touch for food lovers like us? Take note of these desi options suggested by chefs from some top restaurants and hotels across India.

Chef Manish Sharma, Executive Chef, Radisson Blu, Udaipur

Desi garlic cheese and yoghurt board: What can be more healthy than yoghurt?

Desi hummus board: Your desi hummus board is ready to dig in

(Image: Radisson Blu, Udaipur)

Chef Ashutosh Bisht, Executive Sous Chef at Crowne Plaza New Delhi Okhla